Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Promotions
  4. Win free charging for a year with bp pulse!

Terms and conditions

FCFAY Header Image.png
Terms and Conditions pdf / 106.4 KB
AU residents 18+ only who have registered an account in the bp pulse app with valid email. Between 12.01am AEST 20/5/24 & 11.59pm AEST 30/6/24, update your bp pulse email Preference Centre settings to be ‘opted in’ to receive information from bp about bp pulse third party partner news & offers to get 1 entry into the draw. bp will only send you information about bp pulse partner news & offers with your consent, and you would receive these comms from bp directly. Max 1 entry per person per bp pulse account. You must remain ‘opted-in’ to bp pulse third party partner comms from bp for entire comp period & up to time of draw. Draw: 12pm AEST 2/7/24, L13, 447 Collins St, Melb Vic 3000. Prize: bp pulse discount for charging electric vehicle for a year, valued at $1,560 (approx. $30 per week for 52 weeks). Discount applied to bp pulse account once winner is validated, redeemable at AU BP pulse rapid EV charging locations & valid for 365 days (or when the $1,560 value is exhausted, whichever is reached first). See https://www.bp.com/en_au/australia/home/products-services/promotions/win-free-charging-for-a-year-with-bp-pulse.html for full conditions incl. privacy statement & on 3/7/24 for winner. Entrants will get future marketing from Promoter. Promoter: BP Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 53 004 085 616).