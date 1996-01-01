Site traffic information and cookies

Sustainability

Sustainability at bp is about creating value by connecting the business opportunities of the energy transition with our aims and objectives for people, our planet and getting to net zero
Sustainability report 2021 pdf / 10.9 MB

Our net zero ambition

Our ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero.
Read more about our ambition
Our sustainability frame underpins our strategy to become an integrated energy company and translates our purpose into action. It sets out aims in the areas where we believe we can make the biggest difference for bp, our stakeholders and society.


Our aims and objectives

We've set aims for each of our focus areas:

 

  • 10 aims to get bp to net zero and help the world get there too
  • five aims to improve people's lives
  • five aims to care for our planet.
Our sustainability aims
Get to net zero

We’ve set five aims to get bp to net zero by 2050 or sooner and five aims to help the world get there too.
Find out more

Our five people aims cover clean energy, a just energy transition and sustainable ‎livelihoods, respect for human rights, greater equity and enhanced wellbeing. ‎They focus on how we think bp can make the biggest difference.
Find out more
Improve people's lives
Care for our planet

Our sustainability frame includes a focus on making a positive difference to the environment in which we operate. The scope of our care for our planet aims covers biodiversity, water management, nature-based solutions including those that reduce or remove carbon emissions, circularity and sustainable purchasing.
Find out more

2021 sustainability highlights

Net zero operations

35%

Reduction in absolute emissions against our 2019 baseline

Enhancing biodiversity

Net positive impact

Methodology developed

Net zero production

16%

Reduction in absolute emissions against our 2019 baseline

More clean energy

4.4GW

Renewable energy equivalent developed to FID

City or region partnerships

3

Working in partnership with Houston, Aberbeen and the Valencia region in Spain

Low carbon investments

~$2.2bn

Up from around $750m in 2020

Transparency leader

A-

Score received in CDP Climate 2021

Discover more
Quick read icon

Quick read

A summary of our sustainability performance and progress in 2021
Data icon

Data and how we report ‎

Find out more about our approach to reporting, including our HSE charting tool, reporting standards and frameworks, materiality assessment and TCFD disclosures
Reporting centre icon

Reporting centre and archive

Our reporting centre brings together all of our key reports, policies and performance data, including our annual report and ESG datasheet

