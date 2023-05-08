No card fees or minimum usage fees are applicable for any account registered through the Ciceley Commercials Partnership.

Pricing effective from W/C 08/05/2023:

Diesel Bunker - 129.4 ppl inc VAT

Diesel Non-Bunker - 135.8 ppl inc VAT

Please contact your Ciceley Commercials Account Manager if you operate a fleet of 10 or more vehicles.