bp is one of the largest integrated energy companies in the world, providing fuel for transportation, energy for heat and lighting, lubricants to keep engines moving and petrochemicals used to make everyday products, through 17,000 points of sale under a brand of the bp Group, and the commercialization of other brands of the Group around the world.



bp and AKR signed a joint venture agreement on 5 April 2017 to develop a fuels retail business in Indonesia. The joint venture has formed a company, PT Aneka Petroindo Raya (APR), that operates under the name of bp-AKR Fuels Retail.



bp-AKR offers three types of quality fuels for BP Ultimate and BP 92 with ACTIVE technology and BP Diesel for diesel vehicles. ACTIVE technology contained in every liter of BP Ultimate and BP 92 is specially designed to help protect and clean engine from dirt build-up, as well preventing it from coming back.

With on-going use, ACTIVE molecules forms a protective layer that help stop dirt binding onto the metal surface to help keep the engine perform as the manufacturer intended.



bp Service Stations also here to cater the needs of our drivers and passengers in one visit starting from mini market, coffee shops, quick service restaurants and other facilities such complimentary air and water stations, AC praying room (mushola), clean toilets, top-up e-money and two-wheeler EV battery swap at selected locations.

