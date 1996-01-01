Site traffic information and cookies

bp Ultimate

bp Ultimate is a high performance fuel that’s specially formulated to remove dirt from critical engine parts in both old and new engines. It works while you drive, cleaning the critical parts of the engine and keeping them clean. Thanks to its innovative ACTIVE technology formula, bp Ultimate fights dirt in clever ways: Active molecules drag dirt away from critical engine parts and into the combustion chamber where it is safely burnt. They also attach to the metal surfaces of clean engines, forming a protective layer which stops dirt binding onto the metal.

The benefits of bp Ultimate

  • bp Ultimate is our best advanced performance gasoline that contains even more ACTIVE technology that helps remove harmful dirt from critical engine parts and helps protect against its build up. bp Ultimate gasoline with ACTIVE technology can help take you further*.
  • bp Ultimate gasoline with ACTIVE technology helps your engine run more smoothly and efficiently*.
  • bp Ultimate is truly a global brand. It is sold in many countries around the world: across Europe, US, Africa, Asia Pacific, now Indonesia.

*bp Ultimate helps remove harmful dirt from critical engine parts which, with ongoing use, can help engines run more smoothly and restore and maintain fuel economy. Actual results may vary due to factors including vehicle type, engine condition and driving style. 

About dirt….

Dirt is the enemy that could be hiding in your engine, preventing your car from driving as the manufacturer intended. Dirt can worsen your vehicle’s performance.

 

What does it mean?

A build up of dirt on critical engine parts can make your engine feel sluggish and have hesitations while driving

  • Reduce your engine’s performance
  • Contribute to reduced fuel economy
  • Make your engine run less smoothly

Dirt can even lead to critical engine parts needing costly repair.

The difference?

Comparison of the results from gasoline with and without ACTIVE technology.

Inlet valve deposits without ACTIVE technology
Inlet valves of vehicles using ACTIVE technology in the gasoline

FAQ

If I have been using bp Ultimate and have to refuel elsewhere, can I mix fuels?
Yes. At bp we carry out rigorous testing to ensure that you won’t experience problems if you have bp fuel in your tank but then have to refuel or top-up your tank with other fuels on the market. However, to obtain the full benefits from bp Ultimate we recommend its ongoing use.
I drive an older car, can I use bp Ultimate?
You can enjoy using bp Ultimate in your older car provided it can run on 95 RON gasoline meeting the current Standard/specification. If in doubt, please check the octane requirement of your vehicle with your dealer or consult your owner’s manual.
Can I fill up my motorcycle with bp Ultimate?
bp Ultimate is suitable for 2 wheelers provided they can use 95 RON gasoline meeting the current Standard/specification. If in doubt, please check the octane requirement of your motorcycle with your dealer or consult your owner’s manual.
What’s the price of bp Ultimate?
Our price is based on many factors such oil price movement, operational cost and market condition therefore might change from time to time.
Is bp Ultimate available in all bp service stations?
For now, bp Ultimate is only available at bp Jabodetabek service stations at all our regular sites (not available for Mustika Vida Bekasi).

