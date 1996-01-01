bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology
bp Ultimate is a high performance fuel that’s specially formulated to remove dirt from critical engine parts in both old and new engines. It works while you drive, cleaning the critical parts of the engine and keeping them clean. Thanks to its innovative ACTIVE technology formula, bp Ultimate fights dirt in clever ways: Active molecules drag dirt away from critical engine parts and into the combustion chamber where it is safely burnt. They also attach to the metal surfaces of clean engines, forming a protective layer which stops dirt binding onto the metal.
*bp Ultimate helps remove harmful dirt from critical engine parts which, with ongoing use, can help engines run more smoothly and restore and maintain fuel economy. Actual results may vary due to factors including vehicle type, engine condition and driving style.
Dirt is the enemy that could be hiding in your engine, preventing your car from driving as the manufacturer intended. Dirt can worsen your vehicle’s performance.
What does it mean?
A build up of dirt on critical engine parts can make your engine feel sluggish and have hesitations while driving
Dirt can even lead to critical engine parts needing costly repair.
Comparison of the results from gasoline with and without ACTIVE technology.