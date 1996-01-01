bp Ultimate

About dirt….



Dirt is the enemy that could be hiding in your engine, preventing your car from driving as the manufacturer intended. Dirt can worsen your vehicle’s performance.



What does it mean?

A build up of dirt on critical engine parts can make your engine feel sluggish and have hesitations while driving

Reduce your engine’s performance

Contribute to reduced fuel economy

Make your engine run less smoothly

Dirt can even lead to critical engine parts needing costly repair.

