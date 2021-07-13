Non-Fuels Retail Business and Facilities

When you’re gathering with your loved ones, it is always very time consuming to a for different types of food or decide where you want to eat. Agreeing on just one flavour Chigo is a one stop solution where you can satisfy a group or an individual’s ever-changing cravings.

Chigo, one of the famous Kopi Kenangan Group’s brands, is here to take on the challenge and fulfills the multi-diverse needs of Indonesian Foodies, who are actively looking for the best quality food at an affordable price, and most importantly that suits everyone’s palate.

With the best recipe, Chigo offers the American-inspired juiciest crispy fried chicken, coated in 7 (seven) international sauces and 5 (five) Indonesian sambals.

Chigo started with a boneless chicken and dory concept to give you the convenience, and now stepping up the game with variety of crispy chicken wings, all coated to perfection in Chigo’s special 12 flavours.

Not stopping there, Chigo will keep on developing more and more exciting menus, offering you the best and the most fun culinary experience to your liking.

#YourFlavourYourWay