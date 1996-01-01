Non-Fuels Retail Business and Facilities

Everyone needs to take a short break during their journey. At bp service stations, we are serving more than just quality fuel, but also one-stop-solution experience for our customers. We have convenience store, coffee offer and quick service restaurant where you can grab your morning coffee, breakfast or snacks.
We understand your needs and we provide you clean and comfortable prayer room, toilets and also disabled-friendly toilets. For your vehicle needs, we provide complimentary air and water, competitive nitrogen offers, and vehicle quick service. Moreover, for electric vehicle user you can also swap your vehicle battery at our service station.
PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk (PT SAT) is one of the leading retail store company in Indonesia that manages over 16,000 stores and 32 distribution centers across Sumatera, Java, Bali, Lombok, Sulawesi and Kalimantan.
East Java:
TUKU is a word taken from the Javanese language, that means "to buy", which is then used in the name of Toko Kopi Tuku (Tuku Coffee Shop). Toko Kopi Tuku focuses on selling a variety of coffee drinks, coffee beans / powder and snacks at an affordable price. Tuku offers a take-away or stop-and-go concept, so we do not provide any table. Only chairs for our “neighbours” (our way to address our customers) to wait for their orders or just to enjoy a glass of coffee before returning to their activities.
The beverage products offered are also quite diverse and ‘Es Kopi Susu Tetangga' (made from Coffee, Palm Sugar, Creamers and Milk) is one of the favourite products, which was born based on inputs from our “neighbours”, adapting to the Jakarta’s weather.
East Java:
Kopi Kenangan is the fastest growing non-franchise coffee chain in Indonesia. The idea of Kopi Kenangan started because the founders have the mission to spread their passion for Indonesian coffee.
Kopi Kenangan strive to become the biggest coffee chain in Indonesia and beyond (international expansion) through high quality yet affordable product, technology, fast & friendly service, quality control, and creative R&D.
Jawa Timur :
Chatime is a brewed tea drink brand from Taiwan that offers more than 50 variants of Flavors. Chatime Indonesia comes with six different categories of beverages such as Signature Milk Tea, Tea Presso, Smothies, TeaRRIFIC, and Coffee and Latte. In the process of preparing beverages, Chatime uses the finest quality tea processed using the latest brewing machines.
Adopting the concept of customized drink service, Chatime customers can personally choose the type of topping, sugar level, and amount of ice they desire. Chatime also continually innovates by introducing new menu items. Additionally, Chatime's beverage offerings can be enjoyed with the addition of various toppings, including Pearl (boba), Pudding, Grass Jelly, Rainbow Jelly, Red Bean, Aloe Vera, Coconut Jelly, Coffee Jelly, and Mousse.
East Java :
When you’re gathering with your loved ones, it is always very time consuming to choose for different types of food or decide where you want to eat. Agreeing on just one flavour Chigo is a one stop solution where you can satisfy a group or an individual’s ever-changing cravings.
Chigo, one of the famous Kopi Kenangan Group’s brands, is here to take on the challenge and fulfils the multi-diverse needs of Indonesian Foodies, who are actively looking for the best quality food at an affordable price, and most importantly that suits everyone’s palate.
With the best recipe, Chigo offers the American-inspired juiciest crispy fried chicken, coated in 7 (seven) international sauces and 5 (five) Indonesian sambals. Chigo started with a boneless chicken and dory concept to give you the convenience, and now stepping up the game with variety of crispy chicken wings, all coated to perfection in Chigo’s special 12 flavours.
Not stopping there, Chigo will keep on developing more and more exciting menus, offering you the best and the most fun culinary experience to your liking.
#YourFlavourYourWay
Salad Point ID is a salad shop founded in 2017 by Putra Siburian and Cory Marisa Marbun. As of now, Salad Point ID has 13 locations, with 12 concept stores and 1 Cloud Kitchens that will continue to expand. With the goal of serving fresh salads sourced from local farmers and made with love.
Operating on the concept of Fresh Vegetables harvested and supplied to the sales locations daily from local Indonesian farmers, Salad Point ID aims to prioritize freshness and very high quality in every dish. In addition, the dressings served are homemade, giving them their own uniqueness by using typical Indonesian spices as part of their ingredients. Salad options from Salad Point ID are diverse, including salads, wraps, salad sandwiches, and salad rolls that are highly favored by consumers today.
Furthermore, Salad Point ID has the concept of "Make Your Own Salad", where customers can create their own salad with their own creativity and choose their preferred dressing. With the convenience of online ordering provided by Salad Point ID, this can help reduce customer queue congestion during the pandemic.
Sonny Arca Adryanto, Orins Founder, opened the first Martabak Pizza Orins wagon by the Gondangdia Bridge in 2011. Starting with 2 employees and 1 used motorbike. Martabak Orins now employs 300 employees and operating 39 outlets in Jabodetabek Area.
BP partnering with Martabak Orins is the first of its kind in Indonesia. Martabak Pizza Orins is a perfect match for our quick service restaurant offering.
Castrol is the world leading manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium lubricating oils, greases, and related services to automotive, industrial, marine, aviation, oil exploration and production customers across the world. The company is headquartered in the UK and operates directly in over 46 countries and employing approximately 7,500 staff worldwide. In nearly 74 other countries, we are represented by third party distributors who market and sell our products locally. The Castrol delivery network extends throughout 120 countries, covering 800 ports and partnering with over 2000 distributors and agents.
Castrol offers lubricants for virtually all domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. For automotive lubrication (including motorcycles 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines, car petrol and diesel engines), our products include an extensive range of manual and automatic transmission fluids, chain lubricants and waxes, coolants, suspension fluids, brake fluids, greases, cleaners and maintenance products. We also produce products for agricultural machinery, plants, general industry and marine engineering uses. All our products have a global chemical registration status and meet compliance in all locations where the product is used.
At bp service station, we operate Castrol Quick Service, where 2-wheelers and 4 wheelers customers can get quick services for their vehicle such as filling up nitrogen for their tires, tire repairs, and 2-wheelers customers can change oil with Castrol oil.
TirePro is an express repair shop equipped with state-of-the-art machines and staffed by professional mechanics inspired by the efficiency of F1 (Formula 1) Pitstops. Our focus is on delivering fast, effective, and efficient service to meet the demands of city life, with a commitment to completing jobs in under an hour. Our products and services include Car and Motorcycle Maintenance, Tire Services, and Nitrogen Filling. TirePro is dedicated to growth and ensuring the best care for You and Your Vehicle.
Jabodetabek:
Front View of Swap SPBU bp
SWAP Energi Indonesia is an environmentally friendly energy provider which has developed a battery swapping platform and an ecosystem to support the switch to electric motorcycles that can be used for long distance needs. Over 1000 SWAP Stations are in operation throughout Indonesia; including at bp service station. SWAP Energi is also supported by the SWAP Energi smart app which can be used to monitor and control the motorcycle from a distance and track the battery status as well. This application is also used as a platform to top up travel quotas for users using OVO and GoPay.
Jabodetabek:
FamilyMart is a company operating in the retail sector, especially F&B. It was founded in 2012 and to date there are more than 300 stores. FamilyMart has a vision to become the number 1 convenience store in Indonesia.
Jabodetabek:
Pedalworks is a full-service general bicycle workshop and an Authorizhed Brompton Service Partner, dedicated to delivering high-quality maintenance and repair for all types of bikes. Founded by cycling enthusiasts Ferdy F. Martono and Amellia Rooselany, Pedalworks has grown with a clear vision: to become the first bicycle workshop chain in Indonesia. With over four years of experience, our certified mechanics have serviced more than 5,000 bicycles and proudly support a community of over 500 loyal clients.
As an Authorizhed Brompton Service Partner, we provide genuine parts and expert care that meet the highest industry standards. Whether you're a daily commuter, weekend rider, or a Brompton enthusiast, Pedalworks is your trusted destination for reliable, precision-driven bicycle care.
NAWILIS Spooring-Balancing Specialist is a network of car maintenance and repair workshops that prioritize safety and driving comfort for road users. Founded by Yusuf Nawilis, the business started in 1963 under the name Gaja Ban (pronounced: Gaya Ban), a tire shop. In 1973, it was rebranded as NAWILIS, shifting its focus to become an automotive workshop specializing in wheel balancing and alignment (spooring). Continuing his father's legacy, Peter Nawilis—also a car enthusiast—began expanding the business by opening workshop branches in several cities across Indonesia. NAWILIS offers tire sales, oil, batteries, spare parts, accessories, and full car repair and maintenance services. Today, NAWILIS operates 19 branches, has a strong service network, and is recognized as a market leader in its field—with plans to keep growing.
West Java:
East Javar:
West Java:
PT Indomarco Prismatama, operating as Indomaret, is a franchise-based retail chain in
Indonesia. It is one of the subsidiaries of the Salim Group. Indomaret, which offers basic necessities and everyday household items, opened its first store in 1988 in Samarinda, East Kalimantan. As of April 2025, there are a total of 23,285 stores across the country. Its franchise partners include cooperatives, business entities, and individuals. Indomaret has a widespread presence, reaching regions such as Sumatra, Batam, Java, Madura, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and Maluku. The company motto is “Simple and Affordable.”
Feel Matcha is an all-matcha cafe featuring First Grade Ceremonial Matcha from Kyoto, Japan.
More than just a trend, matcha at Feel Matcha is a healthy lifestyle with rich benefits. With a modern and fun concept, Feel Matcha continues to innovate, presenting unique, premium, authentic drinks and desserts that can be enjoyed by everyone.
Jabodetabek:
Bluú is a modern laundry and wet cleaning service designed to provide customers with top-quality garment care through convenient, eco-friendly, and efficient cleaning solutions. We make laundry simple, reliable, and convenient - so you can focus on what matters most.
bp service stations is looking for the right Non-Fuels Retail (NFR) partners to become part of the bp network in order to enhance the facilities of bp service stations and meet the customer needs.
To become a Non-Fuels Retail partner of bp service station, please fill out the form below:
PT. Aneka Petroindo Raya
AKR Tower, 25th Floor
Jl. Panjang No 5, Kebun Jeruk
Jakarta 11530, Indonesia
Phone : +6221 22128155
Email: retailpartnership@bpakr.com