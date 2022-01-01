Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies (and equivalent technologies) to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and third parties to tailor the ads you see when you visit our site and other third party websites in the same online network, including social networks. By clicking 'Agree', you agree to these uses of cookies. If you do not agree or if you would like more information, you can manage your cookie preferences by clicking the link provided.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers

Careers

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for both professionals and graduates. You can expect world-class training, the flexibility to realise your full potential and a reward and benefits package that we believe is second-to-none
Popular in careers
Search and apply
FAQs
Contact us
Job opportunities at bp

Students and graduates

Find out more about starting a career at bp as a graduate or even earlier. Find the right position to kickstart your career

Professionals

At bp, you’ll enjoy an inclusive work environment and the career development opportunities only a global company can offer

Our stories

Have a look at stories from our employees and read about the life and culture at bp

Diversity, equity & inclusion

We are building a diverse workforce by consciously attracting the best people to bp