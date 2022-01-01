bp group at a glance

Site traffic information and cookies

We are a global energy business with wide reach across the world's energy system. We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa
Group publications
Sustainability report 2022 pdf / 10.4 MB
Annual Report and Form 20F 2022 pdf / 9.7 MB
Energy Outlook 2023 pdf / 2.2 MB
Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 pdf / 6.1 MB

Our business model

Delivering energy solutions to customers around the world
More about our business model
Our new structure – select a business group
Production & operations
Customers & products
Gas & low carbon energy ‎
Innovation & engineering ‎
Bernard Looney, chief executive officer

Our leadership team

Our people

Who we are

Our beliefs

Our transformation

By 2030, we aim to be a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business and we’re accelerating our net zero ambition – our aim is to be net zero by 2050 or sooner across operations, production and sales
Find out more

Our history

Our story has always been about transitions – from coal to oil, from oil to gas, from onshore to deep water, and now towards a new mix of energy sources and a lower carbon future
From first oil to the present day

Find out where bp came from and where we are going next

