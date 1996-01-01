bp in Malaysia

bp has progressed significantly in Malaysia over the past 50 years from its modest beginning as a small petroleum marketing operation.

Our strong presence in Malaysia is spread across a diversified business framework.

This includes Global Business Services (GBS) Asia in Kuala Lumpur – the home of business process services for bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E), and Customers & Products (C&P) Castrol Lubricants' regional marketing hub, a lubricants blending plant in Port Klang.

With a workforce of approximately 1,000 employees across the country, bp’s total investments here including partner shares amount to more than USD2.5 billion, making us one of the largest British investors in Malaysia.