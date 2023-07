Innovation and engineering (I&E) supports bp’s core processes with a focus on digital security, continuous improvement, simplification and turning data into information to enable better decisions.

Innovation and engineering (I&E) KL provides global IT solution services to bp across the globe and is hosted by Global Business Services Asia in Kuala Lumpur.

I&E KL comprise approximately 250 staff who supports bp's core processes in Information Technology Service Management, infrastructure, business applications, digital security, lubricants business, project management and strategy & architecture.