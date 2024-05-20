Amoco Ultimate® with Invigorate® can take you up to 300 miles farther per year¹

bp (NYSE: BP) continues to push the boundaries of driving range thanks to the findings from new research, revealing that drivers can go up to 300 miles farther each year using Amoco Ultimate® with Invigorate® compared to regular fuel.1

Completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, this comprehensive proprietary research included a range of late-model sedans and car SUVs, representing top-selling vehicles. The results were clear: Amoco Ultimate® with Invigorate® can take you up to 300 miles farther per year compared to regular fuel1, delivering tangible benefits, and enabling drivers to cover more distance between fill-ups.

"Our consumers have long experienced the benefits of our fuels in their cars and SUVs. Continuous use of our premium fuel, Amoco Ultimate® with Invigorate®, ensures optimal engine performance, providing cleaner engines and unlocking your engine’s full potential2,” said Mukta Tandon, VP US mobility marketing at bp. "The results of this testing are a testament to the ability to drive farther with fewer fill-ups with Amoco Ultimate® with Invigorate®."

To help promote this new claim, bp is launching the “300 Miles Farther” campaign, which includes both traditional and digital advertising. This campaign showcases the results of the testing and highlights the tangible benefits of choosing Amoco Ultimate® with Invigorate® for drivers looking to turn their cars into clean, mean, driving machines, along with more miles between refueling stops.

As a pioneer in innovation, bp remains dedicated to discovering transformative solutions that drive progress and redefine fuel performance. By providing drivers with a reliable solution to meet their evolving needs on the road, bp reaffirms its commitment to shaping a sustainable and efficient future for transportation.

For more information about bp’s latest advancements in fuel technology, please visit bpAmerica.com.