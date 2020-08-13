bp America statement on methane policy rule

bp believes methane should be directly regulated by the EPA and respectfully disagrees with today’s decision by the administration. Direct federal regulation of methane emissions is essential to preventing leaks throughout the industry and protecting the environment.



As part of our net zero ambition, bp is committed to halving our methane intensity by 2050 or sooner. To that end, we are improving our operations, utilizing the latest technologies and collaborating with peers, NGOs, and academic research institutions on detection, measurement and abatement.

These are all voluntary actions on our part and, while others are similarly engaged, not everyone is. That is why we strongly believe that the best way to tackle this problem is through direct federal regulation, ensuring that everyone in the industry is doing everything they can to eliminate methane leaks.

