Methane emissions and natural gas

Regulating methane will help prevent leaks throughout the industry and protect the environment. That’s why bp supports the direct federal regulation of methane emissions from new and existing sources across the value chain.

Natural gas – increasingly decarbonized over time – has a pivotal role to play in getting to net zero. And tackling methane emissions is vital if gas is to play its fullest role in the energy transition. We need to tackle methane emissions fast, and regulations can help.