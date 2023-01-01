Site traffic information and cookies

Renewables

Renewable energy is the world’s fastest growing energy source and essential to getting the world to net zero

 

According to the US Energy Information Agency renewables will be the “primary source for new electricity generation” out to 2050.

 

Rapidly growing our renewables business is core to our strategy: by 2030, we aim to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity globally, up from 3.3GW in 2021. And it takes well-designed policy at the federal and state levels to get there.

Renewables advocacy activities
bp comments on Notice 2022-56 - Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
bp comments on Notice 2022-58 - Hydrogen and Clean Fuel Production Credits
bp comments on Notice 2022-49 - Biogas Investment Tax Credit
bp comments on Notice 2022-50 - Transferability Credits
bp comments on Notices 2022-49 and 2022-51 - Prevailing Wage, Apprenticeship, Domestic Content and Energy Community Requirements
bp provides comments to proposed amendments to the State Environmental Policy Act to incentivize investment in new low-carbon projects and infrastructure in Washington state
bp comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Transmission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Docket No. RM21-17-000
bp America joins Ceres urging legislators to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
Joint comments of bp America Inc. and Equinor Wind US LLC on the Proposed Sale Notice for Pacific Wind Lease Sale 1 (PACW-1)
Critical moment for clean energy policy – Mary Streett on LinkedIn
bp America comments to White House Council on Environmental Quality’s Guidance for Carbon
bp America letter of support – California 2022-23 Budget Augmentation
bp America letter to California legislative leadership on Budget Augmentation of Offshore Wind Energy Deployment Facility Improvement Program
bp joins major companies in calling for Congress to refocus on Build Back Better climate provisions
bp joins more than 260 companies in a letter to congressional leadership urging action on the Build Back Better Act
Joint Comments of bp America Inc. and Equinor Wind US LLC on the Carolina Long Bay Area Proposed Sale Notice (BOEM-2021-0078)
bp America statement supporting Congress passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill
bp America comments on Call for Information and Nominations for Commercial Leasing for Wind Power Development on the Outer Continental Shelf Offshore Morro Bay, California, East and West Extensions (BOEM-2021-0044)
bp America comments on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s RM21-17-000 transmission advanced notice of proposed rulemaking
Joint Comments of bp America Inc. and Equinor Wind US LLC on the New York Bight Proposed Sale Notice (BOEM-2021-0033)
bp America Letter in support of California Assembly Bill 525 Energy: Offshore Wind Generation
Wind

bp’s large and growing US wind energy business provides clean power, while developing and deploying new technologies to deliver that energy more efficiently.

 

With more than 10 years’ experience in onshore wind energy in the US, we’re now building our offshore wind business, leveraging our technical capability and partnering with others to deliver major wind projects offshore.

The Empire and Beacon Wind projects through our partnership with Equinor will generate up to 4.4 GW when fully developed – that’s enough electricity to power more than 2 million homes.


And with the finalization of Purchase Sale Agreements with New York state and plans to develop an offshore wind hub, our projects are set to support thousands of jobs in the region.

 

It will take smart policies – like those that expand US transmission infrastructure and clarify siting and permitting – to accelerate US wind growth. We’re engaging with federal and local stakeholders to make this happen.

Solar

Solar energy represents America’s fastest-growing power source, accounting for more than 40% of all new electricity generating capacity. Analysts have projected that total US solar capacity will quadruple over the next 10 years.

 

We’re advancing solar energy projects across the United States through our 50-50 joint venture with Lightsource bp and through bp solely owned projects following the acquisition of projects from 7X Energy.

 

Renewables are a critical part to getting to net zero and we’re advocating for policies like clean energy tax credits to scale up solar projects in the US.

