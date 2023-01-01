Renewable energy is the world’s fastest growing energy source and essential to getting the world to net zero

According to the US Energy Information Agency renewables will be the “primary source for new electricity generation” out to 2050.

Rapidly growing our renewables business is core to our strategy: by 2030, we aim to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity globally, up from 3.3GW in 2021. And it takes well-designed policy at the federal and state levels to get there.