Advocacy activities in the US

bp offered support for Washington state's Clean Fuels Program and provided comments improve its success in the areas of carbon intensity standards, assumptions for baseline fuel values, and program design features absent from the proposed rule like book-and-claim methodologies, project-based crediting and cover crop indirect land use change.
bp submitted comments to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on potential changes to the state’s low carbon fuel standard (LCFS). bp offered comments following a public workshop in the areas of carbon intensity targets, aligning LCFS incentives and equity in the LCFS.
As part of bp’s continued engagement on the Washington Department of Ecology’s Climate Commitment Act Program Rule, bp America offers input and recommendations to clarify language within the proposed rule to help ensure the program's success.
bp America comments to California Air Resources Board’s recent release of the 2022 Scoping Plan update.
bp America comments to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in response to Oregon Clean Fuels Program May 2022 Rules Advisory Committee meeting.
bp responds to the EU commission Certification of Carbon Removals consultation. We support the introduction of an EU framework for carbon removals certification. We respond to the consultation with recommendations for what should be considered as part of the frameworks design.
bp supports the proposed changes in the consultation document to better align carbon price incentives under the NZ ETS to ensure buyers of sustainable aviation.
bp responds to the Climate Change Authority’s consultation paper to inform its review of assessment principles for international offsets. Following its review, the Climate Change Authority will provide recommendations to the Australian government on the use of international offsets in Australia. bp supports continued use of high integrity international offsets in the voluntary market in Australia.
bp America comments on Draft Chapter 173-446 WAC, Climate Commitment Act Program Rule.
bp America comments on Oregon Department of Environment Quality Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Greenhouse Gas Emissions Program 2021, Climate Protection Program.
Washington state provides a blueprint for others to follow – Mary Streett on LinkedIn.
bp America letter to New York Climate Action Council in support of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).
Oral testimony at the Washington State Ways & Means committee supporting the proposed Climate Commitment Act (time 90:00), which included provisions for a cap and invest carbon pricing programme.
bp America letter to Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board on Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Oral testimony at the Washington State Senate Environment, Energy & Technology committee supporting the proposed Climate Commitment Act (time 24:18), which included provisions for a cap and invest carbon pricing programme.
bp offered comments on clarifying the scope of assessment and mitigation, pre-threshold determination consultation, SEPA deadline and other process improvements.
bp offered support for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's efforts to plan for changes in the resource mix, and demand and require transmission providers to adopt more visionary, and less reactionary, approaches to transmission planning. bp provided comments on regional and interregional transmission planning and cost allocation.
bp and Equinor submitted joint comments to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in response to the agency’s proposed sale notice for the Pacific. The commentors offered support for the proposed lease areas and input for consideration for the continued success of the leasing program.
bp America joined Ceres and more than 40 large companies and associations in sending a letter to Congress encouraging prompt support of the Inflation Reduction Act.
In our consultation response, we advocate for a pragmatic approach on determining the bio-content of co-processed biofuels (joint processing of bio and fossil feedstocks in the same refinery process). We argue that this will help encourage further investment in production of renewable fuels and support the EU in achieving its ambitious GHG reduction targets set for 2030.
We responded to the Dutch Governments Climate Policy Programme consultation which showcases the main climate targets and (upcoming) policies to achieve those, including green gas and green hydrogen offtake obligations.
In our response to the EU Commission's proposed rules on electricity sourcing criteria for renewable hydrogen, we recognise the European Commission’s goal to standardise the criteria for the production of renewable hydrogen and advocate for a pragmatic regulatory approach that will underpin rapid deployment. To meet the EU’s decarbonisation objectives, rapid deployment of hydrogen and its derivatives is needed across hard-to-abate sectors.
In our consultation response, we encourage the European Commission to draft the text in such a way that avoids ambiguity and multiple interpretations. We also advocate for an extension of the proposed deadline on the use of waste fossil carbon for the production of such fuels. We welcome the European Commission’s efforts to establish a standard methodology for calculating the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions savings for Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBOs) and Recycled Carbon Fuels (RCFs), as these are key to achieving the EU’s ambitious GHG reduction targets.
Critical moment for clean energy policy – Mary Streett on LinkedIn.
bp America comments to White House Council on Environmental Quality’s Guidance for Carbon.
bp America letter to California legislative leadership on Budget Augmentation of Offshore Wind Energy Deployment Facility Improvement Program.
Summary of key points made in response to Welsh Affairs Committee’s call for evidence to its inquiry into grid capacity in Wales.
Summary of key points made in response to Ofgem Hydrogen Village Trial Detailed Design Studies consultation.
bp responds to the EU Commission’s ‘renewable energy projects – permit-granting processes and power purchase agreements (PPAs)’ consultation. We suggest some regulatory changes that could be important to foster the deployment of corporate PPAs and we highlight the main barriers we encounter when entering into PPAs.
bp America files slip of support of Illinois Senate Bill 3613 Hydrogen Economy Task Force.
Summary of key points made in response to Crown Estate Scotland Leasing Information consultation.
Summary of key points made in response to UK government consultation on proposed amendments to Supply Chain Plans and CfD (Contracts for Difference) Delivery.
bp responds to the Dutch government’s consultation on the market design for hydrogen.
bp joins major companies in calling for Congress to refocus on Build Back Better climate provisions.
bp joins members of the CEO Climate Dialogue in calling on congressional leadership to prioritize climate action in 2022.
bp America comments following the California Air Resources Board LCFS workshop.
bp joins more than 260 companies in a letter to congressional leadership urging action on the Build Back Better Act.
bp calls for Congress to refocus on Build Back Better climate provisions.
Joint comments of bp America and Equinor Wind US LLC on the Carolina Long Bay Area Proposed Sale Notice (BOEM-2021-0078).
Summary of key points made in response to Scottish government’s Draft Hydrogen Action Plan.
bp America comments in support of the Council for Environmental Quality’s Phase 1 proposed revisions to the National Environmental Policy Act implementing regulations.
bp America statement supporting Congress passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill.
bp welcomes the EU’s proposed target to increase the overall share of renewables to at least 40%, underpinned by sectoral targets. Recommendations to the EU Commission on how to better reach the target are included. This is part of the EU Fit for 55 Package.
bp America comments following California Air Resources Board 2022 Scoping Plan Technical Workshop.
bp America comments on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s RM21-17-000 transmission advanced notice of proposed rulemaking.
bp America joined other businesses and eNGOs in signing a letter to US congressional leadership in support of provisions to advance low and zero carbon hydrogen production.
bp America joined a broad group of businesses supporting climate provisions in the budget reconciliation bill in a letter to congressional leadership.
bp America comments on Call for Information and Nominations for Commercial Leasing for Wind Power Development on the Outer Continental Shelf Offshore Morro Bay, California, East and West Extensions (BOEM-2021-0044).
Joint Comments of bp America Inc. and Equinor Wind US LLC on the New York Bight Proposed Sale Notice (BOEM-2021-0033).
bp America response to Request for Information DE-FOA-0002529 Hydrogen Program Request.
In a new report, the Green Jobs Taskforce, to which bp contributed, called for government, industry and the education sector to take action to deliver on the promise of a green industrial revolution and net zero.
bp America Letter in support of California Assembly Bill 525 Energy: Offshore Wind Generation.
bp files slip of support for HB 0165 to conduct study on carbon capture, use and storage in Illinois.
bp response to the Consultation on the Review of Directive 2018/2001/EU on the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources.
bp America comments to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in response to Certification of New Interstate Natural Gas Facilities and Consideration of Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Natural Gas Infrastructure Project Reviews.
bp responds to the discussion paper and exposure draft of amendments proposed for the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Scheme to include biomethane as a specific fuel type. bp welcomes the proposal to treat biomethane in a similar way to other recongized biofuels, including when used as part of a blended gas.
bp responds to the public consultation on the EU Gas Regulation. We support decarbonization of European gas markets and highlight several key areas where we believe the proposals would benefit from further consideration and clarification.
bp responds to the public consultation on the EU Gas Regulation and Directive. We support decarbonization of European gas markets and highlight several key areas where we believe the proposals would benefit from further consideration and clarification.
bp responds to the public consultation on the EU Methane Regulation. We support the introduction of an EU regulation to tackle methane emissions. Our feedback highlights two key areas in which we believe the proposal would benefit from further consideration and clarification.
bp America comments in support of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to deny petitions for Small Refinery Exemptions.
bp supports reducing methane emissions in efforts to combat climate change – Mary Streett on LinkedIn.
Summary of key points made in response to the UK government’s Climate Compatibility Checkpoints consultation.
bp America comments on the EPA’s proposed standards of performance for new, reconstructed, and modified sources and emissions guidelines for existing sources: Oil and Natural Gas Sector Climate Review (EPA-HQ-OAR-2021-0317).
bp America comments in support of the Council for Environmental Quality’s Phase 1 proposed revisions to the National Environmental Policy Act implementing regulations.
bp America comments on Washington State Department of Ecology Proposed Update to Reporting of Emissions of Greenhouse Gases (WAC 173-441).
bp America statement on proposed methane rules.
bp America comments following California Air Resources Board 2022 Scoping Plan Technical Workshop.
bp America supplemental comments in advance of EPA’s proposed regulation of methane emissions from existing sources in the oil and gas industry.
bp America white paper on methane detection technology, provided as input in advance of EPA’s proposed regulation of methane emissions from the oil and gas industry (non-rulemaking Docket).
Methane regulation: a key piece of the energy transition – Mary Streett on LinkedIn.
bp response to the Open Public Consultation on the Hydrogen and Gas Market Decarbonisation Package.
A grand slam for net zero – Dave Lawler on LinkedIn.
Keeping methane in pipelines: good for the planet and good for business – Mary Streett on LinkedIn.
Mary Streett supports methane regulation on LinkedIn.
bp response to the consultation on legislation to measure and mitigate methane emissions in the energy sector.
bp offered comments on clarifying the scope of assessment and mitigation, pre-threshold determination consultation, SEPA deadline and other process improvements.
bp offered support for the National Highway Administration's National Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program and provided feedback on interoperability, maintenance, signage, pricing, and accessibility.
bp is committed to supporting New Zealand’s Sustainable Biofuels Mandate and has provided constructive feedback on the detailed design. There will be a very short window between the legislation coming into effect and the start date making the targets for the initial years very challenging to achieve. Our focus remains to work with government to see the mandate launch successfully.
bp welcomed the opportunity to provide feedback on the workability of the draft bill to implement New Zealand's biofuels mandate. Further to our submission on the regulations (July 2022), bp has strong interests in the success of New Zealand’s biofuels mandate and wants to see it is as ambitious as possible while being achievable.
bp America comments to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, following Clean Fuels Program public workshop.
bp America comments on Washington State Department of Ecology Clean Fuels Program.
bp supports the proposed changes in the consultation document to better align carbon price incentives under the NZ ETS to ensure buyers of sustainable aviation.
bp America comments on Oregon Clean Fuels Program Expansion workshop.
bp America comments on Washington State Department of Ecology on Clean Fuels Program.
bp letter to Iowa State Senators on House File 2128.
Summary of key points made in response to UK government’s call for ideas for its proposed Low Carbon Fuels Strategy.
Summary of key points made in response to UK government consultation on proposed amendments to Supply Chain Plans and CfD (Contracts for Difference) Delivery.
bp America comments in support of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to deny petitions for Small Refinery Exemptions.
bp America comments in support of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to set Renewable Fuel Standard volume obligations for 2020, 2021 and 2022.
bp America letter to Illinois Commerce Commission Beneficial Electrification Workshop on Electric Vehicle Charging.
bp testimony to the Washington House Transportation Committee on House Bill 2219.
bp testimony to the Washington Senate Transport Committee on Senate Bill 5874.
bp America comments following California Air Resources Board Low Carbon Fuel Standard workshop.
bp America comments following Washington State Department of Ecology Clean Fuels Program (WAC 173-424) stakeholder meeting.
bp responds to the consultation on EU Commission’s AFIR proposal and welcomes the views on decarbonizing the transport sector. Recommendations to the Commission are provided. This is part of the EU Fit for 55 Package.
bp welcomes the EU Commission’s proposal for a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blending mandate as a pragmatic tool to ramp up production and consumption of SAF. We respond to the consultation with recommendations provided to the EU Commission. This is part of the EU Fit for 55 Package.
bp welcomes the EU’s proposed target to increase the overall share of renewables to at least 40%, underpinned by sectoral targets. Recommendations to the EU Commission on how to better reach the target are included. This is part of the EU Fit for 55 Package.
bp welcomes the FuelEU Maritime proposal to introduce a GHG intensity reduction target for the energy used on ships and, in the response to the consultation, encourages more ambition. This is part of the EU Fit for 55 Package.
bp America comments following California Air Resources Board 2022 Scoping Plan Technical Workshop.
bp America comments on Oregon Department of Environment Quality Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Greenhouse Gas Emissions Program 2021, Climate Protection Program.
bp America comments following Oregon Department of Environment Quality Clean Fuels Program (CFP) Expansion 2022 Listening Session.
bp America comments following California Air Resources Board 2022 Scoping Plan Workshop.
bp becomes a member of the Electric Vehicle Fleet Accelerator (EVFA). The EVFA outlined a series of actions needed from both industry and government to help accelerate the mass adoption of electric vehicles across the UK.
bp welcomes the proposal and presented some recommendations on the mass balance approach to the Commission.
bp submission to Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi, a Green Paper for Consultation on the decarbonization of road transport by the New Zealand government.
bp America letter in support of California Assembly Bill 970: Permitting for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.
bp America testimony in Support of Rhode Island SB 872: An Act Relating to Health and Safety – Transportation Emissions and Mobile (TEAM) Community Act.
bp America letter to New York Climate Action Council in support of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).
bp America testimony in Support of Connecticut SB 884: An Act Reducing Transportation-Related Carbon Emissions.
Testimony on HB1091 – Washington House Environment and Energy Committee.
bp America comments in response to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Proposed Rule for the Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures.
bp responds to the discussion paper and exposure draft of amendments proposed for the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Scheme to include biomethane as a specific fuel type. bp welcomes the proposal to treat biomethane in a similar way to other recongized biofuels, including when used as part of a blended gas.
Summary of key points made in response to the UK government’s Climate Compatibility Checkpoints consultation.
bp America comments on Washington State Department of Ecology Proposed Update to Reporting of Emissions of Greenhouse Gases (WAC 173-441).
bp America comments to the Securities and Exchange Commission on the request for public input on climate disclosures.
bp comments on the draft delegated act on Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2020/852 (‘Taxonomy Regulation’).
In a new report, the Green Jobs Taskforce, to which bp contributed, called for government, industry and the education sector to take action to deliver on the promise of a green industrial revolution and net zero.