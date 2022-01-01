Advocacy activities in the US

June 2022 | EU



bp feedback on the draft Delegated Act establishing a GHG methodology for RFNBOs and RCFs



In our consultation response, we encourage the European Commission to draft the text in such a way that avoids ambiguity and multiple interpretations. We also advocate for an extension of the proposed deadline on the use of waste fossil carbon for the production of such fuels. We welcome the European Commission’s efforts to establish a standard methodology for calculating the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions savings for Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBOs) and Recycled Carbon Fuels (RCFs), as these are key to achieving the EU’s ambitious GHG reduction targets.