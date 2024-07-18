bp statement upon signing of Illinois CCS legislation – Senate Bill 1289

bp commends Governor Pritzker upon signing into law Senate Bill (SB) 1289, which provides a much-needed regulatory framework for enabling carbon capture and storage projects in the state. We firmly believe that CCS can help the US and bp to achieve our decarbonization goals.

CCS is proven technology that can capture carbon before it reaches the atmosphere and store it securely underground; it is key to unlocking other low carbon technologies like hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel. This legislation further advances Illinois’ aim to become a clean energy economy and supports bp’s proposed plan to develop and produce blue hydrogen enabled by CCS in the Midwest – which can help to decarbonize the Whiting Refinery and America’s industrial heartland.

We look forward to constructively engaging on the CCS rule-making process for this important policy.