CCS and hydrogen

Carbon capture and storage (CCS), and hydrogen are necessary to help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. That’s why we’re actively advocating for policies that can help support their growth across the US.

 

Why do we pair CCS and hydrogen as one advocacy area? Because they go hand-in-hand. Low carbon hydrogen can be produced a number of ways, but the most promising are from renewable power and natural gas where emissions have been captured using CCS. Scaling up hydrogen from natural gas first is a faster road to wide-scale hydrogen adoption, and allows more renewables into the grid while industry transforms.

What is CCS technoloy?

 

CCS is a proven technology that captures carbon before it’s emitted into the atmosphere. CCS can help hard to abate industries, like steel production, cut their CO2 and remain competitive in a net zero world. Policy can help scale CCS projects.

 

The US is home to several states that have the geology to store carbon dioxide in a safe, secure and effective way. bp actively participated in a National Petroleum Council study, that noted the US as having “one of the largest assessed CO2 geologic storage” capacities. 

 

This gives the country tremendous opportunity to deploy CCS and further reduce its carbon emissions and we’re engaging with policymakers to make it happen.

Carbon Capture Use and Storage tower
Low carbon hydrogen is an essential complement to electrification of global energy systems. Hydrogen can provide the energy high-heat industries need to operate, and emits only water when combusted. The technology is advancing every day, but switching to hydrogen – whether for long-haul trucking or industrial hubs – will take major investments in infrastructure and consumer buy-in. That’s where policy can help.
A tanker truck drives down the highway with green trees in the background

At the federal level, we actively support policy incentives for CCS and hydrogen as well as funding for large scale pilot and demonstration projects, large-scale storage and infrastructure. 

 

We’re also engaging with the US Department of Energy to support efforts to scale CCS and hydrogen across the US.

Picture of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility

Advancing CCS in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas

Illinois and Indiana are well positioned to attract the investment needed to deploy CCS commercially and at scale. Both states have the geological capability to safely store carbon dioxide underground. This provides the state with the opportunity to reduce its carbon emissions, support jobs and promote statewide economic growth.

 

An existing energy hub for the US, Texas already has the infrastructure in place to transport carbon from production source to storage as well as the technical and industrial know-how to tackle the hurdles of capturing and storing carbon underground.

 

But all three states need a legal and regulatory framework that provides clarity on key issues that are absent from existing state and federal regulations – yet critical to the commercial development of CCS projects.

 

Effective legislation can create a framework to accelerate activity by:

  • Creating a clear permitting process for CCS projects.
  • Clarifying who owns the rights to pore space – the small spaces within underground rocks where carbon can be stored – which is essential for advancing CCS.
  • Setting clear guidelines that allow for CCS project development if a majority of owners on a block of land agree.
  • Establishing rules for transfer of ownership to the state for long-time stewardship once federal and state regulatory agencies verify storage is secured.

 

We’re engaging with local stakeholders and state policymakers to help bring this important technology to the Prairie, Hoosier and Lone Star states. 

CCS and hydrogen advocacy activities
bp America and five companies sign letter to the sponsors of Illinois Senate Bill (SB) 1711 and House Bill (HB) 2051 encouraging annual time matching requirements for green hydrogen production
bp America testimony to Washington State's Senate Environment, Energy and Technologies Committee in support of House Bill (HB) 1216
bp America testimony to Washington State's Senate Environment, Ways and Means Committee in support of House Bill (HB) 1216
bp America joins major companies in calling on Biden Administration to support the use of “annual matching” for hydrogen producers to qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s 45V clean hydrogen tax credit
bp comments on Notice 2022-58 - Hydrogen and Clean Fuel Production Credits
bp provides comments to proposed amendments to the State Environmental Policy Act to incentivize investment in new low-carbon projects and infrastructure in Washington state
bp comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Transmission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Docket No. RM21-17-000
bp America joins Ceres urging legislators to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
Critical moment for clean energy policy – Mary Streett on LinkedIn
bp America comments to White House Council on Environmental Quality Guidance for Carbon
bp America files slip of support of Illinois Senate Bill 3613 Hydrogen Economy Task Force
bp America statement supporting Congress passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill
bp America signs Carbon Capture Coalition letter to congressional leadership in support of provisions to advance hydrogen production
bp America response to Request for Information DE-FOA-0002529 Hydrogen Program Request
bp files slip of support for HB 0165 to conduct study on carbon capture, use and storage in Illinois
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signs a CCUS bill at bp's Whiting refinery

Indiana CCS bill signing at Whiting refinery

bp hosted Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana legislative leaders, along with members of the business community for the ceremonial signing of the state’s new CCS law at our Whiting refinery in September.


We worked with a coalition to support passage of the legislation which will encourage future carbon storage projects in the state. This signals to the rest of the United States that Indiana is a leader in the future of energy and bp is a partner of choice to support policies that will help bp and the US achieve our shared net zero ambition. Both Indiana and bp are serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and with CCS, we have another opportunity to decarbonize and grow the economy.

