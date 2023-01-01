Carbon capture and storage (CCS), and hydrogen are necessary to help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. That’s why we’re actively advocating for policies that can help support their growth across the US.

Why do we pair CCS and hydrogen as one advocacy area? Because they go hand-in-hand. Low carbon hydrogen can be produced a number of ways, but the most promising are from renewable power and natural gas where emissions have been captured using CCS. Scaling up hydrogen from natural gas first is a faster road to wide-scale hydrogen adoption, and allows more renewables into the grid while industry transforms.

