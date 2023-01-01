Zero and low carbon transportation

Road transport accounts for nearly 20% of direct carbon dioxide emissions from fuel combustion globally. These have to be reduced to get the world to net zero.
Today, bp is a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging provider in many countries, including ultra-fast charging, which is seen as a key to making more people switch to electric vehicles. We aim to increase our worldwide charging points from more than 13,000 today to more than 25,000 in 2025 and 100,000 in 2030.
bp supports vehicle electrification and wants to see governments enact a mixture of actions and policies to make it a reality. We’re working to bring EV fleet charging to the US with our acquisition of AMPLY Power, and see it as the first of many advancements.
Policies that expand EV infrastructure are essential for these vehicles to gain widespread adoption – like land use permitting, grid updates and more. So we’ll keep actively supporting them in the US and around the world.
Decarbonizing fuels can help significantly cut emissions in the transportation sector. Sustainable liquid biofuels can provide low carbon solutions for ground transport and more.
Biofuels can begin the difficult process of cutting life cycle emissions in hard to decarbonize transport sectors such as aviation, marine and heavy goods vehicles. We’re working with customers and other stakeholders to produce more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the US and globally.
We welcome well-designed, stable, long-term policy frameworks to incentivize and support biofuels. Good policy can guide production of sustainable biofuels.