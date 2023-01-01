Zero and low carbon transportation

The future of transportation mobility will have shorter travel times, and will be more productive, more predictive and more environmentally friendly



bp provides comments to proposed amendments to the State Environmental Policy Act to incentivize investment in new low-carbon projects and infrastructure in Washington state

bp signs on to letter urging the Walz Administration in Minnesota to bring forward and support clean fuel standard legislation in the 2023 Minnesota legislative session

Electric vehicles

Road transport accounts for nearly 20% of direct carbon dioxide emissions from fuel combustion globally. These have to be reduced to get the world to net zero.

Today, bp is a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging provider in many countries, including ultra-fast charging, which is seen as a key to making more people switch to electric vehicles. We aim to increase our worldwide charging points from more than 13,000 today to more than 25,000 in 2025 and 100,000 in 2030.

bp supports vehicle electrification and wants to see governments enact a mixture of actions and policies to make it a reality. We’re working to bring EV fleet charging to the US with our acquisition of AMPLY Power, and see it as the first of many advancements.

Policies that expand EV infrastructure are essential for these vehicles to gain widespread adoption – like land use permitting, grid updates and more. So we’ll keep actively supporting them in the US and around the world.

