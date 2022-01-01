Site traffic information and cookies

Our transformation

bp aims to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner across our operations, production and sales. The US is pivotal to achieving that.

This is our strategy to get there:

bp Grand Slam facility in West Texas

Investing in resilient hydrocarbons

That means producing reliable energy safely and responsibly while lowering emissions and driving returns. Like we did in 2020, when bpx energy delivered 245,000 metric tons of sustainable emissions reductions.

BPme rewards app

Growing our convenience and mobility business

That means taking major steps to accelerate EV fleet charging and serving more than 3 million customers daily across 35 states.

Solar panels

Scaling up investments in low carbon energy

That means rapidly scaling renewables like solar and offshore wind, and expanding into carbon capture, use, and storage and low carbon hydrogen production.

Our Gulf of Mexico business is helping to drive the transformation of our business toward becoming an integrated energy company by increasing production of resilient hydrocarbons, while lowering emissions in the region.

Our operations are home to some of bp’s most resilient hydrocarbons. Our Grand Slam facility exemplifies how we can reach our net zero ambition as a company, by decarbonizing our existing production and centralizing delivery of oil & gas in order to reduce emissions at the source.

Our growing US wind energy business is core to our strategy: by 2030, we aim to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity globally, up from 3.3GW in 2020.

Our US refineries play a key role in powering regional transportation networks. But we’re not stopping there. We are transforming what we do and how we get things done. We are improving safety, driving down emissions, controlling costs, and innovating how we work.

As we are transforming into an integrated energy company, we combine our trading, mobility and customer expertise with Lightsource bp’s world-class solar project development experience and execution capabilities to deliver renewable power to our customers.

To transform, we are innovating with new business models and service platforms to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services to nearly 3 million customers and consumers, in 35 states across the US, every day.

Our US trading and shipping (T&S) teams work across value chains, drawing together our capabilities to optimize energy systems for 3,500 North American customers annually. By 2050, we see T&S’s portfolio of traded and marketed products helping to decarbonize the global energy mix.

Transforming our Gulf of Mexico business

Producing resilient hydrocarbons

Advocating while we transform

bp is advocating for policies that can help us, and America, achieve our shared net zero ambition.

Producing renewable diesel

Accelerate bioenergy growth

  • Acquisition of a leading US renewable natural gas (RNG) producer will accelerate growth of bp’s strategic bioenergy transition growth engine
  • Operates 50 RNG and landfill gas-to-energy facilities across US, with development pipeline supporting potential for around five-fold increase in RNG volumes by 2030
  • Doubles the EBITDA bp expects from biogas to around $2 billion by 2030; supports increase in bp’s aim for EBITDA from transition growth businesses by 2030 from $9-10 billion to more than $10 billion
What is Freebee?

A Miami-based company that provides free, on-demand transit to communities through their mobile ride app Ride Freebee.

Freebee’s free-to-the-user trips are financed through local governments as part of municipalities’ public transport networks and by private entities such as business parks, hotels and resorts, and universities.

Freebee is a premier mobility platform in Florida and aims to address the many issues arising from increased use of personal vehicles in the US, like traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

Driving Freebee vehicle
Installing infrastructure 

Hertz and bp have signed of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of a national network of EV charging stations powered by bp pulse, bp’s global electrification and charging solution brand. The MOU sets the foundation for Hertz and bp to drive the future of mobility and accelerate EV consumer adoption.

Transforming our onshore oil and gas business

Changing to an integrated energy company

Advancing our well sites to curb emissions

Deliver production with zero routine flaring by 2025

Our operations in the Permian Basin are home to some of bp’s most resilient hydrocarbons in the world. Grand Slam is a model of the future for our net zero ambition, but we aren’t stopping there. We are constructing more centralized delivery points to help further decarbonize our existing production.

Producing resilient hydrocarbons

“Resilient” means hydrocarbons that can withstand volatility in the market and are connected to nearby, preexisting infrastructure. Our resilient hydrocarbons business is a key pillar in our transformation into an integrated energy company.

In the numbers

  • bp manages 11 billion cubic feet of natural gas transportation capacity on average annually
  • bp transports natural gas on more than 300 pipelines across the continent
  • bp completed about 3,600 shipping voyages in 2020
Leveraging low carbon partnerships

Working in partnership

Solar energy represents the America’s fastest growing power source, and we are in action to bring projects online and increase our solar capacity.

In 2021, bp acquired nine gigawatts of solar development projects and is working with Lightsource bp to exclusively develop the projects, spreading across 12 US states with the largest portfolios in Texas and the Midwest.

Once developed, these projects will have the capacity to generate enough clean energy to power around 1.7 million US homes.

Ramping up our solar investment

In the numbers

  • bp has the capacity to refine 771,000 barrels of crude oil each day in the US.
  • bp’s US refineries represent about 40 percent of bp’s global refining capacity.
  • bp supports 127,000 jobs across IN, IL and OH.
What is an integrated energy hub?

The refineries of today make the products we rely on to keep our world working, like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. We are proud to produce the energy that people need for everyday life and adapt our business as the world evolves.

We are reimagining our refineries for this future, looking to our current refineries for opportunities to become integrated energy centers, using renewable power for ourselves and local customers, introducing new low carbon product and lowering emissions in our own operations as well.

Offshore

Our first US offshore wind project – undertaken with Equinor – is expected to have the potential to generate power for more than two million New York homes.

Our wind strategy

Transforming our Gulf of Mexico business

Focusing our investments

That means…

…producing reliable energy safely and responsibly while lowering emissions and driving returns

…245,000 metric tons of sustainable emissions reductions delivered by bpx energy in 2020

