bp announces new CEO for Archaea Energy and new Senior Vice President for Gulf of Mexico and Canada

HOUSTON – bp today announces the appointment of Starlee Sykes as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Archaea Energy. Sykes previously served as the senior vice president of bp’s Gulf of Mexico and Canada business.



bp acquired Archaea in December 2022. The acquisition expands bp’s presence in the US bioenergy industry, enhancing its ability to support customers’ decarbonization goals. Archaea is a leading US renewable natural gas (RNG) producer and operates 50 RNG and landfill gas-to-energy facilities across the US, with a development pipeline creating an expected five-fold increase in RNG volumes by 2030.

David Lawler, chairman and president of bp America and Archaea Energy chairman, said: “Bioenergy is one of five strategic transition growth engines bp wants to grow rapidly through this decade. With decades of experience on some of the most complex projects in the industry, there is no one more qualified or better positioned than Starlee to run this business and accelerate one of the largest and fastest RNG platforms in the US.”



Starlee has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the energy sector. Prior to her role in bp’s Gulf of Mexico and Canada business, she served as vice president for global offshore projects and vice president for global deepwater projects. Throughout her career she has led diverse, international teams and is known for her values-based leadership. She is a member of the bp America Board of Directors and board of directors for the Greater Houston Partnership.

bp is also announcing today that Andy Krieger will succeed Starlee as senior vice president Gulf of Mexico and Canada. Krieger was previously senior vice-president, bp wells where he’s been accountable for all drilling, completion and intervention activities spanning the globe, across bp’s eight operating regions. Prior to assuming this role, he was the vice president of wells for the Gulf of Mexico region and vice president of technical functions, responsible for providing integrated support to the wells teams across the globe.

Gordon Birrell, executive vice president, production and operations, said: “Andy has had an exemplary career at bp. He brings a deep and vast knowledge of global deepwater projects and understands the Gulf of Mexico and Canada regions extremely well. His focus on safe operations and the safety of our people is unparalleled.”

bp is planning to increase its Gulf of Mexico production to around 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the middle of this decade. bp started up its fifth operated platform, Argos, this month, delivering more energy at a critical time and strengthening bp’s position as a leading producer in the deepwater US Gulf of Mexico.



The appointment of Starlee Sykes is effective immediately and Andy Krieger will assume duties on 1 May.