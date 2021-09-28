bp continues growth in Gulf of Mexico with start-up of Thunder Horse South Expansion Phase 2

HOUSTON – bp today announced the safe and successful start-up of its Thunder Horse South Expansion Phase 2 project. The Phase 2 project is expected to increase output at one of the largest fields in the Gulf of Mexico, with peak annual average gross production of 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day from the initial two well tieback. Eventually a total of eight wells are expected to be drilled as part of the project’s overall development. The Phase 2 start-up is part of bp’s plans to grow its Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production to around 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day net by the mid-2020s.

“This has been a pivotal year for our Gulf of Mexico business as we continue to start up new projects. Bringing high-margin, resilient barrels online in basins we know best is central to bp’s strategy. Our team has consistently and safely delivered during a pandemic – and with over a million hours worked without a safety incident, this project is no exception. I could not be prouder of the team.”

Starlee Sykes, bp senior vice president, Gulf of Mexico and Canada

Thunder Horse is bp’s largest production and drilling platform in the Gulf located 150 miles southeast of New Orleans. It is designed to process up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. bp has a 75% working interest with ExxonMobil holding 25%.

Ewan Drummond, bp senior vice president, projects, production and operations said: “This is another significant milestone for bp, completing the delivery of our planned major projects for 2021. I am extremely proud of the entire team and their commitment to the safe start-up of Thunder Horse South Expansion Phase 2. This project is a great example of the type of fast-payback, high-return tie-back opportunities we continue to deliver as we focus and high-grade our portfolio.”