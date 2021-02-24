Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News & Stories
  3. Press releases
  4. bp launches Price Match from BPme Rewards

bp launches Price Match from BPme Rewards

Release date:
24 February 2021
BPme Rewards members can get the best gas price*
Price Match only from BPme Rewards

CHICAGO – bp today announced Price Match, a first-of-its-kind offer that gives BPme Rewards members the best gas price* by automatically comparing bp and Amoco prices to competitor stations (Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, and Marathon) within a half mile radius. If there are no competitor stations within a half mile radius, the search expands up to two miles.  If there is a lower price for the same fuel grade, a cents per gallon savings will automatically be applied to the member’s next BPme Rewards purchase.  This offer is available in the BPme app for a monthly subscription fee of 99 cents.


To sign up, drivers can download the BPme Rewards app and subscribe to Price Match on the BPme app homepage.  Existing BPme Rewards members can subscribe by logging into their BPme Rewards account and signing up for Price Match on the ‘offers tab’ under rewards.  Every time a Price Match subscriber fills up with eight or more gallons of bp or Amoco gas in one transaction using BPme Rewards, prices will automatically be compared and savings, if applicable, will be applied to their next BPme Rewards purchase.  Subscribers can save up to 5 cents off per gallon per transaction with Price Match, which can be stacked with the 5 cents off every gallon on every visit that BPme Rewards members can receive every month. 

 

“Today’s drivers are constantly searching for convenient ways to save time and money at the pump, so we designed Price Match as an easy digital solution to assist in that journey,” said Lisa Blalock, VP marketing mobility and convenience Americas at bp. “New innovations like Price Match from BPme Rewards provide simple ways for consumers to have a worry-free experience when finding the best possible gas price when it’s time to fill up.”

 

Price Match is the latest offer available in the BPme app, making it easy to pay, view receipts, track BPme Rewards and more without leaving the driver’s seat. Consumers can visit bp.com/bpmepricematch to learn more.

*Subscription fee of 99¢/month & purchase of at least 8 gal of fuel required in a BPme Rewards transaction. Posted credit price at bp/Amoco will be compared to the posted credit price according to Gas Buddy at any Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, or Marathon sites within a ½ mile radius at the same time. Savings up to a maximum of 5¢/gal. Terms & conditions apply: bp.com/price-match-terms.

Note to editors

 

  • BPme Rewards program has been named on Newsweek's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs for 2021.
  • Download BPme

About bp

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America’s largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $125 billion in the economy and supporting more than 125,000 additional jobs through its business activities. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

Further information

Cathleen Koo

cathleen.koo@bcw-global.com 

347-834-5580

 

bp US Media Affairs

uspress@bp.com

See more

Price Match

Products & services

Our fuels