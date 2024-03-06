Prairie View A&M University receives ~$1.7M donation from bp America, Shell Energy for establishment of energy trading program

HOUSTON – Today, Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) announced that it had received a combined donation of $1,675,250 from bp America (NYSE: BP) and Shell Energy North America (US) L.P. (“Shell Energy”) to support the establishment of a dedicated energy trading program in its College of Business. The funding and development of the ETP in partnership with PVAMU is in direct support of bp America and Shell Energy’s aims of driving greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the energy industry.
The Energy Trading Program (ETP) strives to develop the next generation of diverse energy professionals through a unique blend of classroom and corporate training, along with individual mentoring experience. Once admitted to this two-year program, beginning the spring of their sophomore year, students will be trained on the tools they need for a career in energy trading and analytics upon graduation.
"The Energy Trading Program is a great example of our industry partners, bp and Shell Energy, investing in Prairie View A&M University to ensure our talented students have the exposure, real-world experiences, and necessary credentials to elevate their competitive edge in the energy sector. We are excited about this transformative program and its impact on the future generations of energy trading professionals,” said Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande, President of Prairie View A&M University.
Orlando Alvarez, Senior Vice President, Gas and Power Trading Americas, and Chairman & President bp America: “As a former trader, I know there is no energy quite like that found on a trade floor, and I’m excited we can give students opportunities that will help them hit the ground running after graduation. bp is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in its workforce. That includes finding the best future talent to help us deliver our strategy, so I am proud to see us take meaningful steps like this program, in addition to our HBCU Fellowship Program, to provide students with invaluable real-word experience.”
Through opportunities for training and internships, corporate sponsors will augment targeted classroom instruction with challenging and relevant projects that will help build the energy leaders of tomorrow. After successful completion of the program, ETP students will graduate not only with their undergraduate degree, but also with applied experience in the industry and a certificate in Energy Trading.
“The students at Prairie View A&M University can bring a new perspective and voice into the energy sector to help deliver a more just and sustainable energy future for everybody,” said Carolyn Comer, President, Shell Energy North America, and Senior Vice President, Shell Energy Americas. “Building on the already strong relationship between the University and Shell, the Energy Trading Program is a significant step in attracting the best and most diverse talent and giving them the training, tools, mentoring and hands-on experience needed to be the future energy leaders we need.”
Recruitment for the program will focus on Finance majors initially, but by 2028, students in any discipline of study will be permitted to apply. A new course, “Dynamics of Energy Trading” is being developed and will be required for all program students, laying the foundation for success.
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY (PVAMU), founded in 1876, is the second oldest public institution of higher education in the state of Texas and the third largest Historically Black College/University in the nation. Designated as an “institution of the first class” in the Texas Constitution, enrollment exceeds 9,000 students and over 80,000 graduates. PVAMU offers academic programs through its ten colleges and schools, boasting degree options leading to bachelor’s to doctoral-level degrees. A Carnegie-classified high-research (R2) University and a member of The Texas A&M University System, PVAMU is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research and service. For more information, visit www.pvamu.edu.
bp is investing in America’s energy system as we transition from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. With $150 billion invested in the US since 2005, we employ more than 30,000 people and support more than 275,000 jobs. We have a bigger footprint here than anywhere else in the world, and we’re proud to be a trusted partner for secure, affordable and reliable energy. For more information on bp in the US, visit bpAmerica.com.
Shell USA, Inc is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. The U.S. is a key market for Shell, where it operates in 50 states across sectors such as oil, gas, refined products, petrochemicals, wind and solar. Shell employs more than 12,700 people in the U.S. working to provide a secure supply of energy today, while tackling the energy challenges of the future.
