Prairie View A&M University receives ~$1.7M donation from bp America, Shell Energy for establishment of energy trading program

HOUSTON – Today, Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) announced that it had received a combined donation of $1,675,250 from bp America (NYSE: BP) and Shell Energy North America (US) L.P. (“Shell Energy”) to support the establishment of a dedicated energy trading program in its College of Business. The funding and development of the ETP in partnership with PVAMU is in direct support of bp America and Shell Energy’s aims of driving greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the energy industry.



The Energy Trading Program (ETP) strives to develop the next generation of diverse energy professionals through a unique blend of classroom and corporate training, along with individual mentoring experience. Once admitted to this two-year program, beginning the spring of their sophomore year, students will be trained on the tools they need for a career in energy trading and analytics upon graduation.

"The Energy Trading Program is a great example of our industry partners, bp and Shell Energy, investing in Prairie View A&M University to ensure our talented students have the exposure, real-world experiences, and necessary credentials to elevate their competitive edge in the energy sector. We are excited about this transformative program and its impact on the future generations of energy trading professionals,” said Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande, President of Prairie View A&M University.

Orlando Alvarez, Senior Vice President, Gas and Power Trading Americas, and Chairman & President bp America: “As a former trader, I know there is no energy quite like that found on a trade floor, and I’m excited we can give students opportunities that will help them hit the ground running after graduation. bp is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in its workforce. That includes finding the best future talent to help us deliver our strategy, so I am proud to see us take meaningful steps like this program, in addition to our HBCU Fellowship Program, to provide students with invaluable real-word experience.”

Through opportunities for training and internships, corporate sponsors will augment targeted classroom instruction with challenging and relevant projects that will help build the energy leaders of tomorrow. After successful completion of the program, ETP students will graduate not only with their undergraduate degree, but also with applied experience in the industry and a certificate in Energy Trading.

“The students at Prairie View A&M University can bring a new perspective and voice into the energy sector to help deliver a more just and sustainable energy future for everybody,” said Carolyn Comer, President, Shell Energy North America, and Senior Vice President, Shell Energy Americas. “Building on the already strong relationship between the University and Shell, the Energy Trading Program is a significant step in attracting the best and most diverse talent and giving them the training, tools, mentoring and hands-on experience needed to be the future energy leaders we need.”

Recruitment for the program will focus on Finance majors initially, but by 2028, students in any discipline of study will be permitted to apply. A new course, “Dynamics of Energy Trading” is being developed and will be required for all program students, laying the foundation for success.