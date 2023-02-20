bp invests in future talent with HBCU Fellowship Program

HOUSTON – bp announced today it is investing $4.05 million in three historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) to provide students with scholarship funding, exposure to the energy industry, and career development experience.

As part of bp’s new HBCU Fellowship Program, Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T University, and Prairie View A&M University will each receive $1.35 million, covering five full scholarships per year at each school for three years – a total of 45 full scholarships during that period. Students who successfully complete the program will be provided with opportunities for additional development, including internships.

Mark Crawford, bp’s senior vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion, said: “We need the best and the brightest talent as we transform our company. We are thrilled to work with these great universities and provide students with an opportunity to earn a degree while giving them real-world experience in the exciting and evolving energy sector.”

The donation builds on bp’s aim for greater diversity, equity and inclusion for its workforce and customers. The company has taken steps in recent years to develop a global framework for action to guide its efforts in the areas of talent, accountability, and transparency. As a result, it has launched gender and minority ambitions and designed programs supporting the development of ethnic minority talent.

Dave Lawler, bp America chairman and president, said: “Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion goes beyond just words. It’s our actions that define us, and this program will help us develop a consistent pipeline of talent for the future. This is another example of how we’re driving change across bp and building a culture that gives everyone an opportunity to succeed.”



The three universities are part of bp’s talent acquisition portfolio, and the company has successfully recruited talent from each school.

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said: “I want to commend bp for crafting a program that complements our goal to prepare the next generation of scientists, engineers and business executives for this key industry. This partnership will provide Florida A&M University students with internships, scholarships and, ultimately career opportunities allowing them to prosper while addressing important challenges that we face as a society.”



North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said: “North Carolina A&T is proud to be a catalyst for success by preparing well-trained graduates to fuel the energy sector and its essential infrastructure. We are happy to partner with bp, a corporation demonstrating its commitment to establishing, maintaining and growing a talent pipeline. We know that investing in education results in economic growth and civic engagement that fosters innovative solutions to global challenges.”

Specific, consistent criteria for student selection was created and agreed upon by bp and the selected universities. Scholarships will be open to all US students on each campus who have an interest in the energy sector, a minimum grade point average of 3.0, and are in good standing.



Prairie View A&M President Dr. Ruth Simmons said: “bp’s commitment aligns with Prairie View A&M University’s focus on preparing today’s students for leadership in the most vital sectors of our global economy and future. We are honored to have this opportunity to partner with bp. The HBCU Fellowship Program aids us in ensuring that our promising students, across some of our most dynamic degree programs, have the opportunity to gain real-world experience throughout their collegiate careers and access mentorship inside the sector - all while alleviating the financial burden of their education.”



Applications for the program will open in the first quarter of 2023, with students notified in April of a final decision. A committee consisting of university faculty will select the final recipients with input from bp.