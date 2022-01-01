We are working across bp to manage the unprecedented situation that the world is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Our number one priority is always safety.





And this is why we are taking additional measures to help keep our retail sites clean, helping us all stay safe and protected.

The vast majority of bp and Amoco branded gas stations in the US are independently owned and operated, as are ampm sites on the West Coast. For these sites, bp is recommending the following actions:

We’re encouraging a safe distance of at least 6 feet between customers and employees, wherever possible.

We’re encouraging increased hand washing and good personal hygiene as well as cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces such as point-of-sale terminals, pin pads, cooler handles and nozzles with disinfecting wipes* with active ingredient Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride 0.184% (*Clorox or Lysol Brand recommended by the EPA).

We’ve asked operators to place alcohol-based hand sanitizers (minimum 70% ethyl alcohol) at the registers.

We’ve provided signage to be placed at the pump which reminds customers to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases by using gloves or paper towels while fueling and by using hand sanitizer, washing hands thoroughly and avoiding touching your face after fueling.

Where relevant, we’re following FDA guidelines on safe handling of food and drink inside the c-store.

These are extremely challenging times for us all, but especially those who are on the frontline. We are extremely proud of the store teams who are working tirelessly, under pressure, to keep serving you as we navigate these new ways of living and working together.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding. Stay safe and well.