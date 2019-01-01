Announcements archive

Revised PPE policy and PPE matrix

bp pipelines has recently revised the PPE policy and PPE matrix. There are minor changes to the policy, including:

Abrasive blast hoods shall be worn at all times while blasting. Additionally – sand blasting shroud, jacket or suit shall be worn.

When working at height near water, assess which risk is greater – falling from height or drowning (if the employee falls into the water and has limited movement due to fall protection devices).

Specialized shoes, like waders, rock climbing shoes – may be used in lieu of required safety footwear per the PPE Matrix or approval from the Safety Coordinator.

Changes are highlighted in the policy.