Announcements archive

26 August 2020

New contractor toolkit available

The Q2-2020 contractor toolkit is now available.
In this issue, you’ll find useful information regarding the following:

  • What's your exposure? – Is your home office set up safely?, COVID 19: driver safety tips
  • HSSE Spotlight – Preventing static discharge, maintaining focus
  • HSSE safety share – Human Performance Corner
  • Good catch/Near miss highlights and more!
View the Q2-2020 contractor toolkit
17 March 2020

Covid-19 exposure prevention

Dear Contractors, In an effort to minimize COVID-19 exposure within the community, we ask you to communicate essential recommendations fromCDC (Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention) and local authorities to your respective employees. To minimize the COVID-19 exposure, please do not report any employees with COVID-19 symptoms (such as coughing, fever, shortness of breath) to work or those who have been in contact with people who might have COVID-19 symptoms. We all need to do our part in these difficult times and we will do so by working together. Thank you for your understanding and stay healthy.

15 January 2020

New contractor toolkit available

The Q4-2019 Contractor Toolkit is now available.

In this issue, you’ll find useful information regarding the following:

  • What's your exposure? – Winter preparedness – emergency candle, head up, phone down!
  • HSSE Spotlight – The importance of spotters, working with spotters.
  • HSSE safety share – Winter driving tips, human performance corner – hand injuries.
  • Good catch/Near miss highlights and more!
View the Q4-2019 contractor toolkit
28 October 2019

New contractor toolkit available

The Q3-2019 Contractor Toolkit is now available.

In this issue, you’ll find useful information regarding the following:

  • What's your exposure? – OSHA’s top 10 violations list for 2019, error precursors caused by design.
  • HSSE Spotlight – Human performance corner.
  • HSSE safety share – Lessons learned review board results
  • Good catch/Near miss highlights and more!
View the Q3-2019 contractor toolkit
29 August 2019

New contractor toolkit available

The Q2-2019 Contractor Toolkit is now available.

In this issue, you’ll find useful information regarding the following:

  • HSSE Spotlight – Human performance corner.
  • What's your exposure? – Understanding fatigue, driver safety tips: parking and backing.
  • HSSE safety share – Freeman tank 6952 near miss, what’s in your toolbox?
  • Good catch/Near miss highlights and more!
View the Q2-2019 contractor toolkit
15 May 2019

Pacific NW Contractor Forum

 The Pacific NW Contractor Forum took place on May 15, in Seattle. The event was well attended, with representatives from different departments of bp and contractors from various fields of work. With very good participation by all, this forum brought forward some very important improvement plans and actions which are going to be implemented in the near future.

Download the presentation pdf / 6.7 MB
23 May 2019

New contractor toolkit available

The Q1-2019 Contractor Toolkit is now available. In this issue, you’ll find useful information regarding the following:

  • HSSE Spotlight – Unexpected OSHA audit.
  • What's your exposure? – Spring driving tips, hydrogen sulfide (H2S).
  • HSSE safety share – Track hoe contacts overhead powerline, energized 120V wires cut.
  • Good catch/Near miss highlights.
  • And more!
View the Q1-2019 contractor toolkit pdf / 999.5 KB
27 November 2018

Revised PPE policy and PPE matrix

bp pipelines has recently revised the PPE policy and PPE matrix. There are minor changes to the policy, including:

  • Abrasive blast hoods shall be worn at all times while blasting. Additionally – sand blasting shroud, jacket or suit shall be worn.
  • When working at height near water, assess which risk is greater – falling from height or drowning (if the employee falls into the water and has limited movement due to fall protection devices).
  • Specialized shoes, like waders, rock climbing shoes – may be used in lieu of required safety footwear per the PPE Matrix or approval from the Safety Coordinator.

 

Changes are highlighted in the policy.

Revised PPE policy pdf / 383.3 KB
Revised PPE matrix pdf / 41.6 KB
29 May 2018

Revised ATW and driver safety policies

bp pipelines has recently revised two safety policies:

  • Authorization to work (ATW)
  • Vehicle and driver safety

One notable change is that all contractors should limit daily working hours to 14, if driving on bp business. Otherwise, most of the modifications to both policies do not impact contractors. Do take some time to review the policy revisions and determine their applicability to your workforce.

Revised ATW pdf / 371.6 KB
Revised vehicle and driver safety policy pdf / 377.9 KB
19 April 2018

New contractor toolkit available

The new, 2Q 2018 Contractor Toolkit is now available. In this issue, you’ll find useful information regarding the following:

  • HSSE Spotlight – In-line inspection tool run
  • What's your exposure? – distracted driving awareness, hand hazards
  • HSSE safety share – latest bp pipelines investigation information
  • Good catch/near miss highlights
  • And more!
2018 – Q2 Contractor toolkit pdf / 846.6 KB
27 March 2018

New inland boat and vessel safety policy

Effective immediately, the boat and vessel safety policy has been revised. All requirements for offshore vessels have been removed and the policy has been renamed Inland Boat and Vessel Safety to more clearly indicate its applicability. Typical activities using boats and vessels for USPL include: deploying containment booms, inspecting pipelines at river crossings, conducting maintenance on pumps in firewater ponds and repairing dock equipment.

 

Other minor clarifications were made and are highlighted in the revised document. Contact a USPL safety representative with any questions.

Inland boat and vessel safety policy pdf / 291.4 KB
17 January 2018

New contractor toolkit available

Take some time to read the 2018 – Q1 Contractor toolkit. In this issue, you’ll find useful information regarding:

  • Starting 2018 off right.
  • Surviving winter hazards while driving and walking.
  • Preventing carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
  • Learning from a crude oil tank release and good catches.
  • Understanding how grades are determined in ISNetworld.
2018 – Q1 Contractor toolkit pdf / 1.2 MB
05 January 2018

Starting 2018 off right!

bp pipelines has completed the last three quarters without an OSHA recordable injury. Contractors working on bp pipelines job sites are integral parts of our success. Thank you for keeping safety in the forefront of all you do for us! Let’s continue to have active conversations in the office and on the job sites regarding working safely by DOING the following:

  • Plan ahead.
  • Follow bp’s Golden Rules of Safety.
  • Stop the Job if something doesn’t look right or feel right.
  • Use What’s Your Exposure to evaluate risk.
  • Promote an active safety culture.

 

Together, let’s make a commitment to a Target Zero 2018!