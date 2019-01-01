Announcements archive

The Q2-2020 contractor toolkit is now available.
Dear Contractors, In an effort to minimize COVID-19 exposure within the community, we ask you to communicate essential recommendations fromCDC (Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention) and local authorities to your respective employees. To minimize the COVID-19 exposure, please do not report any employees with COVID-19 symptoms (such as coughing, fever, shortness of breath) to work or those who have been in contact with people who might have COVID-19 symptoms. We all need to do our part in these difficult times and we will do so by working together. Thank you for your understanding and stay healthy.
The Q4-2019 Contractor Toolkit is now available.
The Q3-2019 Contractor Toolkit is now available.
The Q2-2019 Contractor Toolkit is now available.
The Pacific NW Contractor Forum took place on May 15, in Seattle. The event was well attended, with representatives from different departments of bp and contractors from various fields of work. With very good participation by all, this forum brought forward some very important improvement plans and actions which are going to be implemented in the near future.
The Q1-2019 Contractor Toolkit is now available. In this issue, you’ll find useful information regarding the following:
bp pipelines has recently revised the PPE policy and PPE matrix. There are minor changes to the policy, including:
Changes are highlighted in the policy.
bp pipelines has recently revised two safety policies:
One notable change is that all contractors should limit daily working hours to 14, if driving on bp business. Otherwise, most of the modifications to both policies do not impact contractors. Do take some time to review the policy revisions and determine their applicability to your workforce.
The new, 2Q 2018 Contractor Toolkit is now available. In this issue, you’ll find useful information regarding the following:
Effective immediately, the boat and vessel safety policy has been revised. All requirements for offshore vessels have been removed and the policy has been renamed Inland Boat and Vessel Safety to more clearly indicate its applicability. Typical activities using boats and vessels for USPL include: deploying containment booms, inspecting pipelines at river crossings, conducting maintenance on pumps in firewater ponds and repairing dock equipment.
Other minor clarifications were made and are highlighted in the revised document. Contact a USPL safety representative with any questions.
Take some time to read the 2018 – Q1 Contractor toolkit. In this issue, you’ll find useful information regarding:
bp pipelines has completed the last three quarters without an OSHA recordable injury. Contractors working on bp pipelines job sites are integral parts of our success. Thank you for keeping safety in the forefront of all you do for us! Let’s continue to have active conversations in the office and on the job sites regarding working safely by DOING the following: