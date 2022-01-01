Contractor information

Announcements 2023 Contractor Forum

Working with our Business Partners to make bp a cyber-resilient organization



A message for our suppliers

Cyber security is one of bp’s highest priority risks, that we take very seriously, with breaches presenting a risk to the security of our information, digital systems, and operations. Last year a number of companies operating in the energy sector experienced cyber-attacks. We do understand that cyber risks are one of the areas that we will have to continue to be alert to as we progress, and our business evolves.

There is a strong likelihood that cyber attackers will target our suppliers to gain access to information or systems. We recognise the need to work together with you (our suppliers) to share the role of protecting our information and systems.

If you, as a bp supplier, suffer an actual security breach that impacts bp or you identify a potential risk or threat to bp’s information or IT systems you must report it without delay to our Security Operations Centre as well as your usual point of contact within bp.

Information security requirement details are included in supplier contracts. Our request is that if you experience any issues or suspect one please do follow the relevant contractual obligations, including but not limited to, informing bp immediately as follows:

Supplier/ Contractor shall immediately notify bp via Security Operations Centre SOC@bp.com

Supplier/ Contractor shall immediately notify bp contract owner

For further information please see bp cyber security and supplier portal on www.bp.com.

