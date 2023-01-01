Find everything you need to know about our Operator Qualification (OQ) program for contractors

bp has been involved and is committed to the ASME B31Q Standard. bp makes adjustments periodically to its program to align with the standard. bp uses ISNetworld to track covered tasks performed by contractors on our Jobsites.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) requires pipeline operators to develop a written qualification program to evaluate the ability of employees and contractors to perform “covered tasks” and to recognize and respond to abnormal operating conditions (AOCs) that may be encountered while performing these activities.

