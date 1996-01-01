Previous empowerment deals

MIC and WDBIH secured an initial 25% shareholding in a new bp marketing joint venture

In August 2001, the Mineworkers’ Investment Company (MIC) and WDB Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd (WDBIH) accepted an equity stake in bp’s South African operations, giving them an immediate three seats on the board of bp Southern Africa (Pty) Limited and 25% shareholder voting rights.



As part of the transaction, MIC and WDBIH will exclusively service bp’s existing and future commercial and industrial clients. A series of cross-postings will see MIC and WDBIH staff working for the joint venture and bp. The joint venture will eventually be majority owned and operated by empowerment partners.

