The formation of the Rose Foundation

The Foundation is a non-profit organisation that manages the environmentally acceptable collection, storage and recycling of used lubricating oil in South Africa.



After the government withdrew support for the used oil refining industry in April 1994, major lubricant companies took it upon themselves to help protect the environment against the effects of irresponsible dumping and burning of used lubricating oil, by forming and funding The Rose Foundation.



Since its inception, Foundation members have invested R75.3 million in collecting used oil, building used oil storage depots, manufacturing used oil mini tanks, and environmental awareness advertising.



The Foundation is a unique achievement for the lubricants industry, as the industry players voluntarily formed and financed an organisation to solve an environmental problem. We hope to see lubricant industries in the rest of the world use The Rose Foundation as a model for addressing their own environmental problems.