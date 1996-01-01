bp Southern Africa supports Eastern Cape COVID-19 initiative

bp Southern Africa stands in solidarity with the country in the fight against COVID-19, as a national priority, through funding to the tune of R1.5million for the creation of a testing facility at Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

As part of its strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19, the government has, in addition to the national lockdown, scaled up testing in communities to quickly identify individuals infected with the virus. bp’s funding supports this rapid response to a critical drive.

We are partnering with Gift of the Givers to set up a mobile testing unit and will procure testing kits and protective equipment for health officials conducting the testing.

The facility is already up and running and has the capacity to run~60 COVID-19 tests a day, depending on the need.

“Gift of the Givers are extremely grateful for the generous donation endowed by bpSA, thus enabling us to expand our testing facilities to the Eastern Cape - where COVID-19 cases are on the rise. This generosity of spirit and deed is the South African way - when as a nation faced with adversity we unite and find meaningful solutions to fight a global pandemic,“ says Badr Kazi, National Director.

bp continues to provide complimentary coffee to COVID-19 uniformed frontline personnel including armed forces, SAPS and Emergency Medical Services throughout the lockdown period.