Drive growth and maximize value, says newly-appointed CFO at bp Southern Africa as the energy company begins to roll out its reset strategy

As a leader today, you constantly need to see where you can optimize, standardize, and do things more efficiently to impact the bottom line. Finance only exists because the business exists – leaders in finance need to support the business and work with the CEO to see how we can maximize value, grow the business, and increase cash generation.

Committed to growth

Michelle Isaacs, the newly appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of bp Southern Africa (bpSA) since January 2025, embodies this leadership philosophy. With over two decades of experience in financial planning, performance management and finance transformation, she is well-positioned to drive the company’s strategic vision forward as bp begins to roll out its fundamentally reset strategy and plans to drive improved performance. This includes growing free cash flow, returns and long-term shareholder value.



Since joining bpSA in 2000 as a Chartered Accountant (CA(SA)), Isaacs has gained extensive experience across financial disciplines and as former bp’s Mobility & Convenience Europe & South Africa Senior Planning & Performance Manager, she led teams across multiple countries, including a seven-year tenure in the UK. Other previous roles at bpSA have included being a head of the Global Business Service (GBS) centre in South Africa, and various senior positions in the Customer & Products segment. Her ability to navigate global markets and internal structures equips her with the expertise to strengthen cross-departmental collaboration—an essential component of financial leadership.

“I took on this role because I believe in bp people, its assets, its strategy, and its future,” she says.

bpSA’s primary goals include delivering high-quality energy and mobility to customers while maximizing shareholder value and contributing to South Africa’s retail future.

“bp has had a presence in South Africa for over 100 years, providing oil, energy and mobility, and it has a great future here. In my 25 years at bpSA I’ve seen how the business has grown. In recent years, we’ve made a number of changes that have added value to the bottom line, and I am committed to continuing to build on that momentum,” she adds.

In her previous role leading bpSA’s global business service centre, Isaacs spearheaded automation and digitization efforts, streamlining processes, reducing waste and enhancing cost management.

Leadership that inspires and empowers

Beyond financial strategy, Isaacs is passionate about fostering an environment where employees feel valued and motivated. Describing her leadership approach as “servanthood leadership,” she prioritizes the growth and well-being of her teams.

“People are essential in ensuring finance functions effectively,” she explains. “I believe leaders can get the best out of their teams by making sure they feel motivated and inspired.”



Leadership sets the tone and culture of an organization, she emphasizes. “It’s my responsibility to create an environment where people feel respected and eager to perform at their best.”



To maintain an engaged workforce, she regularly revisits three guiding principles:

Understanding purpose – in life, in work, and in the organization.

Empowering others to take accountability and grow.

Building trust – a foundation for strong team dynamics.

“Creating a culture of psychological safety is fundamental to high performance. Employees need to feel supported to innovate, take calculated risks and learn from challenges,” she says.

Staying relevant in a changing world

The past few years have been marked by continuous global disruption and a challenging economic environment. For the energy industry, fluctuations in oil prices have added to the complexity. However, strong leadership requires adaptability—constantly assessing how to keep teams, functions, and the organization relevant.



“Your leadership style is rooted in your values, but the energy you bring must evolve with the times,” says Isaacs. Leaders must ensure their organizations remain fit for purpose by staying in tune with market shifts and the expectations of a changing workforce.



A subtle integration of technology

As part of the ongoing pursuit of efficiency and value creation, Isaacs recognizes the role of emerging technologies in finance. While automation can enhance processes, she emphasizes that technology alone is not the solution—success lies in the combination of digital tools, sound processes and strong leadership.

“Technology, including AI, can be a valuable enabler, but it’s leadership that ensures its effective use and integration within the business,” she notes.

With a clear vision, a people-first approach, and a commitment to continuous improvement, Isaacs’s leadership is poised to drive bpSA’s financial success into the future.

