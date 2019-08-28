We've done it again - two Ask Afrika ICON Brand Category awards

bpSA is proud to announce two category wins in the 2019/2020 Ask Afrika ICON Brand category awards.

bp’s leading fuel brand, bp Ultimate with Active technology was named winner of the Fuel (Petrol or Diesel) category, while its bp Express store took the Garage Convenience Shops category. The brand also achieved the coveted Platinum Iconic Brand status in the fuel category.

“We are very proud of this achievement. Thanks to you, our valued customers for your continued loyalty and support. This encourages us to work harder to continue giving you brighter moments everyday,” says bpSA Head of Marketing, Tebogo Mekoa.

Ask Afrika is South Africa’s largest independent market research company and created the Ask Afrika ICON Brands annual benchmark. These are the brands that South Africans are loyal to. The category winners are the brands that scored highest overall per category.

The Platinum ICON Brand status means that the relevant brands had a total icon score at iconic levels. These category leaders often dominate their space and are often iconic amongst those consumers that have access to these products.

The Ask Africa Icon Brands Survey, conducted together with Target Group Index (TGI), is the largest of its kind in South Africa with 19 sectors, hundreds of product categories and thousands of brands included in the measurement.