  4. bp Southern Africa makes an ultimate comeback in the Ask Afrika 2022/2023 Icon Brands Benchmark Survey

Release date:
4 November 2022
bp Southern Africa is delighted to announce its achievement of the coveted Icon Brand status, plus two category wins in the 2022/2023 Ask Afrika Icon Brands Benchmark Survey
The company’s cutting-edge fuel brand, bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology earned Icon status and won the Fuel category for Petrol and Diesel, while bp Express scooped the Convenience Store category.

 

This marks an ultimate comeback for the brand, having been previously recognised in severalkey categories in the survey. This 2022/2023 achievement is more meaningful, especially notingthe challenging operating environment and evolving consumer demands in the last two years.

 

“We’re honoured by the recognition as it reinforces our commitment to innovation and technicalexcellence that enhances the customer journey from the forecourt to the shop. We remainrelevant and adaptable to evolving customer needs. This inspires us to keep our customers at the heart of everything we do. Thank you Mzansi for making us part of your everyday journeys,” says Rita Sikhondze, General Manager - Mobility and Convenience at bp Southern Africa.

The Ask Afrika Icon brands are defined as brands that are loved and trusted by South Africans.In addition to identifying Icon brands, the survey also ranks brands across 194 diverse product categories and demonstrates brand and product loyalty among South African consumers.

Introduced in 2016, the bp Ultimate fuels with ACTIVE technology continue to deliver fuel efficiency and engine-cleaning properties that allow vehicles to go further between fill-ups - up to56km more when using bp Ultimate Diesel*.

 

*Benefit is achieved over time with ongoing use, and may vary due to factors including vehicle type, condition and driving style.

 

bp Express

 

Through our network of bp Express shops at select service stations nationwide, we offer a variety of top-up items and treats from the Wild Bean Café. Our bp Express brand remains key indelivering a differentiated convenience experience to our customers across all market segments.

Notes to editors

  • In addition to over 500 retail stations, bp Southern Africa provides a unique convenienceoffering delivered through the award-winning bp Express brand, a relatable brand for many South Africans, especially those in townships.
  • bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology is bp Southern Africa’s flagship fuel product. Its engine performance-enhancing properties have earned it several prestigious accolades including the South African Product of the Year Award and the Ask Afrika Kasi Star Brandssurvey.

 

Media enquiries:

For bp Southern Africa

Chantal Riley

Hill+Knowlton

Strategies South Africa,Practice Lead: Energy, Industrials & Sustainability

Email : Chantal.Riley@hkstrategies.co.za

Cell: 082 771 744