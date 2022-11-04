bp Southern Africa is delighted to announce its achievement of the coveted Icon Brand status, plus two category wins in the 2022/2023 Ask Afrika Icon Brands Benchmark Survey

The company’s cutting-edge fuel brand, bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology earned Icon status and won the Fuel category for Petrol and Diesel, while bp Express scooped the Convenience Store category.



This marks an ultimate comeback for the brand, having been previously recognised in severalkey categories in the survey. This 2022/2023 achievement is more meaningful, especially notingthe challenging operating environment and evolving consumer demands in the last two years.



“We’re honoured by the recognition as it reinforces our commitment to innovation and technicalexcellence that enhances the customer journey from the forecourt to the shop. We remainrelevant and adaptable to evolving customer needs. This inspires us to keep our customers at the heart of everything we do. Thank you Mzansi for making us part of your everyday journeys,” says Rita Sikhondze, General Manager - Mobility and Convenience at bp Southern Africa.



The Ask Afrika Icon brands are defined as brands that are loved and trusted by South Africans.In addition to identifying Icon brands, the survey also ranks brands across 194 diverse product categories and demonstrates brand and product loyalty among South African consumers.