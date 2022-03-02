bp offers once-in-a-lifetime experience for five soccer fans

Five lucky South African soccer fans will be given an opportunity to fuel their passion for the sport and win one of five weekend trips to attend an English Premier League (EPL) match in the UK, courtesy of bp and Castrol. bp Southern Africa (bpSA) is one of the first bp markets to build on the global sponsorship agreement announced between Castrol, bp, and the EPL in January.

“The EPL has a global following of 1.4 billion people and is the most-watched league in the world. Africa has the third-highest audience base for the EPL at 177 million people. The league features some of the most well-known players and clubs on the planet and is known for its unrivalled passion, skill, and performance on the pitch and in the crowd. This resonates well in South Africa, where we have an incredible diski culture. People from all walks of life socialise and enjoy special moments around this sport, celebrating their team’s victory or commiserating with one another in defeat. It is not without reason that soccer is called the beautiful game. The EPL sponsorship will give a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to five South Africans to attend a Premiership game in the UK and watch some of the most-loved players of the sport compete on the playing field,” says Nadeema Tommy, Marketing Manager at bpSA.

The competition winners will have the chance to experience the home of three of the biggest clubs in the world, rub shoulders with previous winners of the EPL, and be treated to VIP matchday hospitality at a Premiership match.

To stand in line to win this incredible prize, you only need to spend R250 at any bp station or just R100 at any bp Express, Pick ‘n Pay Express, or Wild Bean Café or Top up with Castrol EDGE or MAGNATEC. To enter, visit https://bpworld.co.za/c/bpworld, making sure that you keep your till slip as proof of purchase or simply scan the QR code at the station to enter. One entry per unique till slip is allowed and you can enter as many times as you like, provided you spend the minimum amount each time. The competition runs until 31 March 2022.

“Soccer is a crucial part of the daily lives of many South Africans. This partnership is a natural extension of that and mirrors how the bp forecourt experience is also something that has become part of Mzansi’s culture. We are excited about the amazing opportunities that this sponsorship will give people across the country. We aim to provide our customers with a great experience on the forecourt and we believe that this competition is just another way to enhance it even further, making ‘Everyday Brighter’ for our customers,” concludes Tommy.

Check out our social media channels for more information on the competition and the awesome weekly prizes up for grabs. We are also promoting the competition on radio and through billboards to make sure we give as many South Africans as possible a chance to be part of the EPL experience.