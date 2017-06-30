bp opens new site along the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban

The opening coincides with what is regarded as one of the year’s busiest weekends along the N3 highway, as all roads lead to Durban for the annual Durban July horserace. Conveniently located between the Highveld and the coast, the new bp site is the perfect stop to refuel and refresh before the last stretch to join the A-listers in Durban for a fun-filled weekend of music, fashion, fast cars… and, of course, horses!

Checking the state of your vehicle before embarking on any road trip is essential. Before you set off, ensure that your tyres are adequately inflated to avoid increased fuel consumption. Always adhere to the speed limit en route, and remember that unnecessary acceleration is another fuel guzzler. And, don’t find yourself driving on an almost empty tank – refuel with bp Ultimate with Active Technology at bp Windmills and travel with peace of mind to your final destination.

“bp is proud to open yet another service station along one of South Africa’s busiest highways, one that connects Johannesburg, the financial and commercial hub of South Africa, to one of the busiest ports in the southern hemisphere,” says bp South Africa Head of Retail, Renny Letswalo

“As part of our growth strategy, we are continually investing in strategically located sites across the country. bp is committed to providing South Africans with the best fuel at the most convenient locations.

“With the introduction of our bp Ultimate with Active Technology fuel into the South African market in 2016, this new site reinforces our commitment to provide consumers with the latest innovation and technical excellence in fuel to enhance the driver experience, while enjoying more kilometres per tank as they go on

their way,” added Letswalo.

bp wishes you a safe trip!