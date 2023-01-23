Leading energy company, bp Southern Africa is delighted to be announced as a Top Employer in South Africa once again.

The business is amongst 2 053 Top Employers in 121 countries to achieve this status, with 129 of those in South Africa.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and how it exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.



The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the results of their HR Best Practices Survey consisting of 20 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, wellbeing and more.