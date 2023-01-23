The business is amongst 2 053 Top Employers in 121 countries to achieve this status, with 129 of those in South Africa.
Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and how it exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.
The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the results of their HR Best Practices Survey consisting of 20 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, wellbeing and more.
“bp Southern Africa is an agile organisation, employing unique and dynamic people who are fit to enable this organisation to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing market. We value each individual’s contribution to our success, which is why we invest in their growth through training and development opportunities. We’re honoured to be receiving the Top Employers 2023 certification, which recognises our employment development practices,” says Theo Motshabi, HR Director for bp Southern Africa.
bp Southern Africa ensures greater equity and inclusion for its employees by creating an environment where
everyone is empowered to reach their full potential.
“Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year,” says David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute. “These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023.”
To learn more about bp Southern Africa’s exceptional culture, please visit its careers website.
“Over the years, bp Southern Africa has become renowned for its service and product excellence, something its millions of customers worldwide can attest to. This is as a result of the competence of our workforce, who work hard to move the business forward,” concludes Motshabi.
bp has operated in Africa for over 100 years, pursuing a range of interests from crude oil importation and refining to the distribution and marketing of gas and refined products through a network of over 500 service stations, Aviation, bp Marine and Castrol. The head office for bp Southern Africa (bpSA) is based in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
The core bp brands include the multi award-winning bp Ultimate fuels, Wild Bean Café, Pick n Pay (PnP) Express and bp Express convenience brands.
