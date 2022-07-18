In honour of Nelson Mandela’s legacy of preserving and upholding human dignity, bp Southern Africa has announced a long-term partnership with SA Harvest, including involvement in its ‘Million Meals Month’ initiative.

bp Southern Africa joins SA Harvest as an integral role player in its food ecosystem, and forms part of a network of farmers, manufacturers and retailers who support the community-based organisation to alleviate hunger and increase access to nutritious food supply.



As the official fuel partner, bp Southern Africa will fuel SA Harvest’s food delivery vehicles – empowering the organisation to deliver 55 million meals, over the next three years of the partnership.



Through the partnership, bp Southern Africa will also contribute towards reduction in methane emissions from landfills, in support of its net-zero carbon ambitions. In total, the company will prevent 19,500kgs of methane from being released in the first month of the of the partnership, and more than 1 million kilograms of methane gas over the three-year period.

Million Meals Month in Memory of Madiba



The ‘Million Meals Month’ campaign is a call to drive awareness for the public and private sectors to join forces in enabling SA Harvest to increase its resource capacity, serve more beneficiary organisations, and ultimately more people, between 18 July and 17 August 2022.



“This partnership is a key element of bp Southern Africa’s community focused investments and supports the bp group sustainability aims to:

Reduce methane – aim 4

Sustain livelihoods – aim 23

Enhance wellbeing – aim 15

