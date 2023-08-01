bp Southern Africa appoints Nokwanda Khumalo as General Manager – Mobility and Convenience

Johannesburg, South Africa, 1 August 2023 – bp Southern Africa (bpSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Nokwanda Khumalo as the General Manager; Mobility & Convenience, effective 1 September 2023.

Nokwanda joins bp at an exciting time, during a period of considerable disruption as the company develops new ways of doing business to become more sustainable and is making far reaching strategic changes to ensure market competitiveness.

With her 12-year tenure within the FMCG industry, and almost seven years in the energy sector, she will lead the company’s Mobility and Convenience business as it adopts an optimized model to support the supply needed for growing a resilient retail network. Her experience encompasses all aspects of Brand, Customer Marketing and Category Management, Project Management, Convenience Retail, Channel Management, Business Development and Business Strategy

Nokwanda holds a Bachelor of Business Science degree with finance honours from the University of Cape Town, and she is currently pursuing a master’s in management: Energy Leadership from Wits Business School.