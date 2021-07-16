Site traffic information and cookies

16 July 2021
bp Southern Africa (bpSA) is aware of the concerns regarding fuel shortages following SAPREF’s recent announcement of a precautionary decision to temporarily suspend operations.
This decision was prompted by SAPREF’s commitment to the safety of its people and that of its strategic assets.

 

At this stage, we can confirm that bpSA has adequate supply to meet demand. The temporary suspension of services has not had any adverse impact on the security of supply. Additionally, some of our supply operations which were interrupted have resumed following a rigorous risk assessment and safety review.

 

bpSA vice president, Taelo Mojapelo said: “We are monitoring the situation closely and are adjusting our response appropriately to balance crucial fuel supply with keeping people safe. Future efforts will be directed towards strengthening our fuels and convenience value chains in the aftermath of this anarchy. In the meantime, we will continue to work with relevant authorities and partners to restore operations to normalcy.”

 

Further enquiries:

bpSA press office, Johannesburg:
Amukelani Maphophe +27 (0) 87 354 4080,

amukelani.maphophe@bp.com

