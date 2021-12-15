bp steps up to support computer literacy for Disability Centre

The community-based rehabilitation and skills development centre provides its beneficiaries support services through social work, physio, occupational therapy, mental health, and skills development in the areas of computer literacy and entrepreneurship.



“Across industries, digital has proven to be a critical, profession agnostic skill,” said bp’s Head of Communications and Advocacy, Hamlet Morule.” We want to make access to digital upskilling easier when we can, especially for the marginalised.In this instance it means contributing to the set-up this computer centre for the development of this critical skill.”



The pace of technological innovation today is faster than it has ever been. This has improved quality of life and fundamentally changed the way that businesses operate. It also means employers look to vastly different skills from future talent.

This challenge presents an opportunity for organisations to proactively invest in initiatives that promote inclusive access to digital technologies to unlock the full potential of all people, irrespective of their background or access requirements.

The centre management welcomed bp’s donation: “The centre would like to thank bpSA for the 30 laptops donated December 2021. We acknowledge and appreciate the interest you have shown for the centre. It is support such as yours that enables us to provide the daily needs of our community of people living with disabilities.”



“The benefits of technological progress are evident. In an organization such as bp for example, digital is a key part of how we deliver our strategy, where necessary we re-skill, upskill and deep skill our employees for the future. Through this outreach initiative, we want to promote access to digital upskilling beyond our employee base and make a meaningful contribution to society."

“We feel privileged to be in a position to support an organization whose own mission – creating a society in which differently-abled people can participate fully - lines up well with our own diversity, equity and inclusion agenda,” Morule concludes."



**Name of beneficiary organisation withheld for security reasons.