bp ultimate with active technology voted best fuel brand in South Africa

Conducted by Product of the Year South Africa, a global organisation that recognises product innovation in the consumer market, the research results were announced at an awards evening held in Sandton on 23 February 2017.
The research process in the fuel category has been conducted in South Africa over the last 9 years and 30 years globally. The winning products for 2017 were selected through the votes of over 5000 consumer households, in a nationally representative face-to-face survey.
“bp is proud to receive such a prestigious award hardly a year since the introduction of our best ever fuel, into the South African market. This recognition reinforces our commitment to innovation and technical excellence that will enhance the driver experience while enjoying more kilometres per tank,” says bp South Africa Head of Marketing, Tebogo Mekoa.
bp’s newest fuels have been five years in development. bp scientists have created an innovative formula - based on patented technology - to address the harmful dirt which can be present in engines today. Throughout this process bp has undertaken extensive testing, both in the lab and in real vehicles. Going beyond industry standard tests so as to better represent real world driving conditions, the fuels were subjected to more than 80 different test methods and thousands of hours in engines and vehicles. These ensure bp Ultimate fuels with ACTIVE technology really do deliver a cleaner engine – whatever the age of the car.
Even a tiny amount of dirt can have a big impact on the performance of an engine, so a clean engine is fundamental to keeping a vehicle working as it should. The choice of fuel plays an important role: helping your engine run smoothly and efficiently, which could deliver greater distances between refuels, and helping reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance, so your car is better protected against the cost and hassle of an unexpected trip to the workshop.
bp Ultimate fuels with ACTIVE technology work in two ways – the active molecules coat the existing dirt enabling the dirt to be dragged away from critical engine components and also form a protective barrier against dirt to help prevent future build up.
Consumers have this to say about their personal experience with bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology fuels
*Benefit is achieved over time with ongoing use, and may vary due to factors including vehicle condition.
**Benefit is achieved over time with ongoing use and based on tests in dirty versus clean engines. Expected range per tank in dirty condition 850km. Average benefit 35km. Benefits may vary due to factors including vehicle condition and driving style.
