bpSA supports KZN flood disaster relief efforts

“We are pleased to also be supporting the communities where our employees live and work. We believe that this donation will make a meaningful difference in providing immediate and on-going relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal,” concludes Mojapelo.

bp’s first concern is always for the safety and wellbeing of our people and their families, and our immediate priority was to account for all our employees and providing essential survival packs, including food, water, and hygiene essentials for them. Our emergency response team also continues to support our colleagues and impacted retail sites.

“The Solidarity Fund is a rapid response vehicle through which pooled contributions can be deployed to immediately fund impactful initiatives in times of need. The solidarity and support shown by organisations such as bp Southern Africa in support of the floods response is crucial in assisting and enabling the Fund to provide urgent humanitarian aid at a time when it is critically required,” says Martin Kingston of The Solidarity Fund.

“The health, safety and security of our people and our environment are core bp values and we are pleased to be able to provide meaningful and critical support towards the country’s collective stand to help those in need in the province. We are grateful for the exceptional leadership of our Board Chairperson, Advocate Thandi Orleyn, as her support has made this donation possible,” says Taelo Mojapelo, bp Southern Africa CEO.

bp Southern Africa ( bpSA ) today announced that, through their ongoing partnership with the Solidarity Fund , the company would be donating R8 million to help support relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. The donation will provide displaced flood victims with food, water, and other essential emergency supplies. The parties are in the process of finalising the project plan and the monitoring & evaluation aspects linked to the plan.

About bpSA

bp has operated in Africa for over 100 years, pursuing a range of interests from crude oil importation and refining to the distribution and marketing of gas and refined products through a network of over 500 service stations, Aviation, bp Marine and Castrol. The head office for bp Southern Africa (bpSA) is based in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The core bp brands include the multi award-winning bp Ultimate fuels, Wild Bean Café, Pick n Pay (PnP) Express and bp Express convenience brands.



bp has long been committed to investing in and supporting the communities within which it operates and believes in enriching and impacting these communities meaningfully. Over the last two years, the company has been rallying around COVID-19 response efforts. Through a partnership with the Solidarity Fund, bpSA donated about 300,000 litres of jet fuel valued at US$ 50k for a cargo flight that collected PPE and medical supplies from China in 2020.



Additionally, supported the fight against the pandemic through the following: