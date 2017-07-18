bpSA education foundation partners with WITS University in ITS Targeted Talent Programme

In the South African higher education sector, there is growing concern about the poor retention and throughput rates of undergraduate students.

With the quality of schooling unlikely to change dramatically in the short term, universities need to look at ways to improve student success, particularly in maths, science and engineering, in which there is a scarcity of skills.

The bpSA Education Foundation appreciates the importance of excellent skillsets in these subjects, which are key to the unlocking the country’s potential, creating employment and ensuring that it remains competitive within the world economy.

As such, the bpSA Foundation is integrally involved in supporting the development of skills in the critical disciplines of maths and science across the country, through a successful partnership with Wits University and its Targeting Talent Programme (TTP). The Wits TTP is a programme that aims to increase the academic, social and psychological preparation and performance of selected learners at tertiary level, with specific focus on the subjects of science and maths.

For the past three years, as part of the Wits TTP initiative, the bpSA Education Foundation has been funding academically talented learners from high schools in remote rural communities in Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces, to participate in the programme. This direct involvement between Grades 10 – 12 gives them the opportunity to hone their maths and science skills.

During the current Wits TTP intake, the bpSA Education Foundation is hosting 659 students for a residential academic enrichment camp at Wits Campus. Starting on 08 July and running until 21 July, this intensive, twoweek educational programme with its focus on the maths, science and language curricula, is designed to develop both the cognitive skills and dispositional attributes required to cope with the demands of universitylevel study.

The bpSA Foundation has committed R105-million over five years into the TTP partnership, with R45-million having been spent to date. This year R15m will be spent to enrich the lives of just under 1 000 students, 60 educators and 26 schools.