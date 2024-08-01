bpSA redefines convenience to meet customer needs with new retail initiatives

bp Southern Africa (bpSA) has announced three initiatives in response to market demands – a revamped store design and offer, an inhouse loyalty programme as well as a low carbon battery rental service

“Our investment in new convenience offerings, in the year bpSA celebrates 100 years of doing business in South Africa, is testament to our focus on innovation, customer-centricity and local relevance,”



says Nokwanda Khumalo, GM: Mobility & Convenience at bpSA.

Khumalo says bpSA recognizes that customer needs and expectations have changed since the days of the humble two or three-pump corner filling station.

“The forecourt has become an essential, thriving retail experience. Our research shows that customers value instant and personalized rewards, great customer service and, increasingly, quality Food For Now comparable to supermarkets. Essentially, when customers pull up to a bp, we want them to be able to get as much value as possible through our fuel and shop offers,” she adds.

“We’ve launched our new concept bp Express at Silverlakes and Bara, with an enhanced shop offer and a refreshed look and feel. The most obvious change is in the shop design which has a modern design aesthetic, as well as the enhanced focus on fresh food, convenience and a welcoming atmosphere. We now also offer private label Wildbean products in-store, such as branded water and convenience meals, she continues.

The company has recently launched its proprietary loyalty programme, BP Rewards, which offers customers an integrated rewarding experience across fuel and shop, enabling them to earn instant cashback on fuel and convenience retail purchases.

“Customers simply need to do the swipe swipe – that is, swipe both their new BP Rewards card and the Pick ‘n Pay Smart Shopper card to earn up to 30c a litre in cashback rewards. They will also earn 1% cashback when they shop and swipe their BP Rewards cards at bp Express shops,” she says.

Khumalo also highlighted a battery rental service which the energy company is bringing to the market. “We recognize the challenges customers face during power interruptions and have started piloting a battery rental service at select forecourts – namely bPOWERd. Customers can now rent a low carbon battery to help them get through loadshedding or other power interruptions without having to make a costly investment in solar panels and batteries,” she says.

The bPOWERd batteries provide 4-6 hours of power that customers will be able to rent on a pay-as-you-go basis for temporary power needs. Two battery sizes are available which, depending on size, can power appliances such as phones, laptops, lights, TV or a small refrigerator.

The rental service is currently available at bp Kyalami, bp Ebony Park in Tembisa as well as bp Empire in Parktown, Johannesburg. “This is a gradual roll out and we are learning and improving as we get customer feedback. We will be rolling out to more sites from October”

Castrol, bp’s lubricant brand, also outlined their commitment to enhancing the customer experience.

"We recognize the opportunity to bring Castrol's premium products closer to our customers. We're excited to announce that Castrol Passenger Car Oil products are now conveniently available at bp forecourts across the country, providing our customers with easy access to high-quality motor oil,"

says Jenny Heyes, Marketing Director for Castrol Africa.

“We’ve invested considerable time and thought into developing these innovations and believe these offers will appeal to South Africa’s very competitive forecourt convenience market,” Khumalo concludes.