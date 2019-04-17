BPSA scoops top accolaes in ask afrika kasi star brands survey

We are proud to announce that we’ve been voted the #1 brand in the 2019/2020 Ask Afrika Kasi Star Brands Survey in the following categories:

bp Ultimate is the winner of the fuel (petrol or diesel) category



bp Express is the winner of the garage convenience shops category

The Kasi Star Brands is the annual benchmark tool used to measure brands that enjoy the highest loyalty among South Africa’s township markets. These are brands that define a common experience, often on a daily basis to which South Africa’s township consumers are committed to in a real sense.

In 2019/2020 a total of 161 categories were included in the survey and the brands with highest overall scores per category were identified.

“This is a notable achievement for bp and reinforces our plan to expand our retail footprint in township markets. The accolades are also evidence of the strength of the bp brand, and energize us to keep working hard in delivering a superior customer experience,” says BPSA Head of Marketing, Tebogo Mekoa.