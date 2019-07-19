BPSA volunteers renovate another classroom at lofentse girls high school 

BPSA has once again partnered with the SAME Foundation to refurbish another classroom at Lofentse, a non-fee paying girls’ high school in Orlando East, Soweto. Last year BPSA employees gave a muchneeded facelift; feafuring modern interior finishings to a mathematics classroom in the school.

Today the science classroom is undergoing a major revamp to create a better learning environment in support of national efforts to close the gender gap in science and mathematics by fostering Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) interest in girls.



“Through our CSI initiatives we always strive to have meaningful impact and returning to refurbish the science classroom is in line with our long-standing commitment to support and encourage girls to pursue STEM opportunities,” says BPSA Head of Marketing, Tebogo Mekoa.



Through the BPSA Education Foundation, the organisation invests significantly in initiatives specifically aimed at developing infrastructure and educational programmes in under-resourced schools. Established in 2013, its main objective is to advance the opportunities of inclusive economic development and shared growth through high school programmes, financing for higher education in the form of scholarships & skills development and working with people living with disabilities.

Additinally, collaborations with various stakeholders, including the government, private sector and educational institutions enablethe BPSA Education Foundation to contribute towards improving the quality of education in science, technology, English and mathematics, while developing a pipeline for universities.