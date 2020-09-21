Celebrating opening of bp New to Industry sites despite COVID-19 Challenges

We are pleased to announce the opening of two New to Industry (NTI) sites this week – featuring the new look and feel in the shop space. These are the first two sites to be opened since easing of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

“We experienced delays due to the pandemic, but as they say, ‘better late than never,’ and we are very excited to deliver a differentiated customer experience driven through our Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Loyalty Programme and other winning loyalty partnerships, as well as an enhanced convenience offer,” says bpSA head of retail operations and marketing, Piotr Pyrich.

He adds: “As we continue to create a unique customer value proposition, customer service excellence is at the heart of everything we do."

The two new sites, in Tembisa Johannesburg and Pinehurst Cape Town, showcase the convenience store of the future, which ensures that we live up to our customer promise of always providing what they need in a way that works for them. The store has a much cleaner look with low shelving for an optimum shopping experience. The store offers a sit-down area with plug points for charging a laptop and cellphone and it also offers complementary WIFI for customers. Both stores will offer a large Wild Bean Café, offering great tasting hot and cold food as well as fantastic range of coffees. We took fuel retail convenience to another level by launching the Mr D home delivery service during lockdown level 5, which was a critical time of social distancing as the country battled rising infections.

To expand our reach and grow our customer base, we recently launched two new partnerships withbrands like the SA Taxi Reward s programme, which will give us access into the massive minibus taxi industry, and the Vodacom partnership through its Vodabucks Rewards Programme, which will allow their customers to redeem for fuel at all bp sites.

“These partnerships will complement our flagship Smart Shopper Loyalty Programme and help us to deliver a world-class offer to Mzansi,” says Mr Pyrich.

On a more light-hearted and heart-warming note, customers also will for months to come celebrate the country’s young design talent as they enjoy their coffee served in the Design-A-Cup competition winning cups. The next time you’re in the area, why not make a stop at the new site, fuel up your car and also enjoy a Mzansi story inspired cuppa.