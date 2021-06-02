“Hamlet joins bp during a critical period of strategic shifts, and his role will be key in shaping and supporting the bpSA strategic narrative and agenda in line with bp’s new aims and ambition as announced in February 2020,” says bpSA CEO, Taelo Mojapelo.

He joins bp from Wesizwe Platinum, where he was Corporate Affairs Executive.

With over 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors, Hamlet brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. Having demonstrated outstanding strategic leadership early in his career, Hamlet was appointed Deputy Director General in the public service.

He has since held various roles including: Accounting Officer for the Provincial Governments of the North West and the Free State, Governmental Programs Executive for IBM, and Government Affairs Lead at Microsoft SA.

Hamlet has also served on several boards and is currently a member of the Contracts and Purchasing Committee of the United Manganese of Kalahari Board as well as a member of the Social & Ethics Committee of the Wesizwe Platinum Board.

Previous board memberships include Mafikeng Industrial Development Zone Company (SOC), Microsoft S.A., Golden Leopards Resorts, Pilanesburg Resorts and Maloma Colliery.

He holds various academic credentials including an LLM from the University of Free State, Master of Science degree in Development and Project Planning from the University of Bradford (UK), Bachelor of Law degree from North West University a development management programme from University of the Witwatersrand and a Senior Executive Programme completed at Harvard Business School.

“Given his strong track record and expertise, I’m confident Hamlet is the right person to lead ourcommunication and advocacy efforts to support our business in South Africa as bp pivots from being an international oil company to becoming an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers,” says Taelo.

We wish him much success in his new role.