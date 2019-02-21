Masana Petroleum Solutions Launches bp FleetMove

The sheer number of boxes that must be ticked by fleet managers makes the logistics process challenging, time-consuming and fraught with risks and the larger the fleet, the greater the stress on managers.

Masana Petroleum Solutions has extended its long-standing Strategic partnership with bp Southern Africa (BPSA) to deliver an innovative fleet management solution, bp FleetMove, which is designed to improve operational and cost efficiency, as well as productivity using technology.

Launched on Thursday 21 February 2019, bp Fleet Move is designed to improve the overall fleet refuelling journey while providing real-time controls and analytics to reduce operational complexity.

Morena Sithole, Masana Managing Director, highlighted the value of knowing the precise status of a fleet and its operators at all times, saying:

“bp FleetMove offers business owners and fleet managers the peace of mind of an expertly managed fleet by giving them full control every kilometre of the road.”

“This technology offers a completely cashless solution to fuel fraud by ensuring that all transactions are pre-authorised using an online platform and provides real-time control of vehicle management via web portals and mobile applications. This not only reduces operating costs substantially but offers new generation fleet management in a simple, cost-effective online format.”

With three versions providing best-fit solutions to different fleet requirements, Masana says the bp FleetMove Card, bp FleetMove Plus, and bp FleetMove Premium (which is modelled on the internet of things) enhances an organisation’s command over everything, from automated payment to driver management and even collision detection.

Fleet Managers are able to perform route monitoring on any vehicle via the telematics portal in real-time, through which they can track location, speed, angle, engine on/off and fuel level.

A major benefit of our flagship offer, bp FleetMove Premium, is the Fuel In Tank (FIT) security feature, where each vehicle is fitted with a fuel level sensing device that allows fleet managers to compare actual fuel tank variances against the fuel volume dispensed at service stations in real-time. Should any threshold variance be breached, an SMS or email alert is sent immediately.

In addition “Driver behaviour can also be monitored via Geo-fencing control, meaning that fleet managers receive an email or SMS alert when a vehicle enters or leaves the Geographic Fence set up for a specific journey,” says Sithole.

“Depending on the customer’s choice of bp FleetMove offer, fleet managers can access all transactions in real-time via the Fleet Management Web Portal and make vital operational decisions on the fly,” he adds, noting that a simple tamper-proof windscreen tag and GPS technology makes individual vehicle monitoring as well as analysis of each vehicle’s entire trip possible, increasing stakeholder trust.

Technology enhances solid service delivery

bp FleetMove is boosted by the extended refuelling network of bp, Cross Border, Homebase and Masana Partner sites.

As a strategic subsidiary to BPSA, one of the largest oil companies in the country, Masana Petroleum Solutions continually seeks to include progressive technology in fuel and fleet management solutions to increase efficiency.

“With bp FleetMove powered by Masana, fleet managers are assured not only of quality fuel but also of an efficient mechanism that takes the hard yards out of managing vehicles.” says BPSA Marketing Manager, Tebogo Mekoa.

Masana has been delivering superior customer solutions and service for almost fifteen years. “At our core, we are customer and market focused. With more than 58% black ownership, of which over 27% comprises black women, our aim is to keep building on our outstanding relationships across all industries and our reputation for quality products and service excellence.” says Sithole.

“bp FleetMove is another milestone in paving the way for our valued customers to ensure their own management excellence,” he concludes.

About Masana

Masana Petroleum Solution is a strategic partner to bp Southern Africa, one of the largest oil companies in the countries. We are a leading supplier of a range of petroleum products and solutions across various B2B sectors and have delivered superior customer services for over ten years.

For more information on Masana, please visit: www.masana.biz

Issued by Glasshouse Communication Management on behalf of Masana Petroleum Solutions

For media enquiries, please contact:

Leago Monareng

Tel: (011) 646 9992

Email: leago@ghcm.co.za